Security forces have arrested three overground workers (OGWs) of the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) outfit in South Kashmir's Shopian district, foiling a suspected terror recruitment plot.

The arrests were made during a joint operation by the police and the Army's 34 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) after intelligence inputs indicated that LeT was attempting to recruit local youth and activate its overground worker network.

Five LeT posters, 20 AK-47 cartridges, two hand grenades, three mobile phones and three Aadhaar cards were recovered from the accused, officials said.

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The operation was carried out in the Narwaw and Rawalpora areas of Shopian. The three arrested men have been identified as Abrar Ahmad Mir, a resident of Awend, and Rasik Ahmad Bhat and Suhail Ahmad Lone, both residents of Dachipora.