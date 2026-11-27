- Three LeT overground workers arrested in Shopian.
- Security forces foiled suspected terror recruitment plot.
- Grenades, AK-47 rounds, LeT posters seized.
Security forces have arrested three overground workers (OGWs) of the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) outfit in South Kashmir's Shopian district, foiling a suspected terror recruitment plot.
The arrests were made during a joint operation by the police and the Army's 34 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) after intelligence inputs indicated that LeT was attempting to recruit local youth and activate its overground worker network.
Five LeT posters, 20 AK-47 cartridges, two hand grenades, three mobile phones and three Aadhaar cards were recovered from the accused, officials said.
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The operation was carried out in the Narwaw and Rawalpora areas of Shopian. The three arrested men have been identified as Abrar Ahmad Mir, a resident of Awend, and Rasik Ahmad Bhat and Suhail Ahmad Lone, both residents of Dachipora.
What Was Recovered From The Accused?
During the search operation, security personnel seized:
- Two hand grenades
- 20 rounds of AK-47 ammunition
- Five posters of Lashkar-e-Taiba
- Three mobile phones
- Three Aadhaar cards
The recovered items have been taken into custody for further examination.
Probe Launched Into Possible Terror Links
An FIR (No. 250/2026) has been registered at the concerned police station under Sections 7 and 25 of the Indian Arms Act and Sections 13, 18, 23 and 39 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).
Officials said the investigation will focus on establishing the accused men's links, identifying their associates and determining the purpose behind possessing the arms, ammunition and LeT posters.
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Sources cited in reports said the arrests may have disrupted an attempt by LeT to revive its local network and recruit young people in Kashmir. However, the police have not officially confirmed this specific recruitment plot.
The arrests come days after security forces killed local Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Latif Ahmed Butt, who was reported to be among the last active local terrorists in the Valley. Further investigation is underway.