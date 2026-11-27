- DDA offers 1,487 new LIG flats in Narela.
- Flats available under DDA Awaas Nivesh Yojana 2026.
- Enjoy 25% discount; booking opens November 30.
State Bureau, New Delhi: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has introduced 1,487 additional Lower Income Group (LIG) flats in Narela under the DDA Awaas Nivesh Yojana 2026, giving homebuyers a fresh chance to secure affordable housing in Delhi. The DDA added this extra inventory after earlier LIG units under the scheme sold out within hours of the booking opening.
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DDA Awaas Nivesh Yojana: Location And Flat Size
All 1,487 LIG flats are located in Pocket V across Sectors G-2 to G-6 in Narela. According to DDA, the total number of flats is subject to change.
Each flat has a plinth area of approximately 49.90 square meters, which includes balconies and common areas, subject to variation across individual flats.
DDA Awaas Nivesh Yojana 2026: Price, Discount, And Extra Charges
While DDA estimated the base value above Rs 20 lakh, buyers will receive a 25 per cent discount under the scheme, bringing the tentative price to around Rs 15.01 lakh.
This discounted figure excludes maintenance charges, water connection charges, conversion charges, and GST where applicable, all of which buyers must pay separately when DDA issues the demand-cum-allotment letter.
DDA Awaas Nivesh Yojana 2026: Booking Date, Portal, And Rules
Online bookings for these flats will open on November 30, at 12:00 PM:
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- Interested individuals can book through the official DDA Awaas portal at https://eservices.dda.org.in.
- A booking deposit of Rs 1 lakh is required at the time of booking.
- Existing registered users on the DDA Housing Portal can log in directly; new users must first register.
- All other terms and conditions remain the same as in the original DDA Awaas Nivesh Yojana 2026 brochure.