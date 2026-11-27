State Bureau, New Delhi: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has introduced 1,487 additional Lower Income Group (LIG) flats in Narela under the DDA Awaas Nivesh Yojana 2026, giving homebuyers a fresh chance to secure affordable housing in Delhi. The DDA added this extra inventory after earlier LIG units under the scheme sold out within hours of the booking opening.

ALSO READ: DDA Khushhaal Pariwaar Yojana: Over 440 MIG Flats Up For Sale In Delhi, Check Areas, Prices And How To Apply

DDA Awaas Nivesh Yojana: Location And Flat Size

All 1,487 LIG flats are located in Pocket V across Sectors G-2 to G-6 in Narela. According to DDA, the total number of flats is subject to change.

Each flat has a plinth area of approximately 49.90 square meters, which includes balconies and common areas, subject to variation across individual flats.

DDA Awaas Nivesh Yojana 2026: Price, Discount, And Extra Charges

While DDA estimated the base value above Rs 20 lakh, buyers will receive a 25 per cent discount under the scheme, bringing the tentative price to around Rs 15.01 lakh.