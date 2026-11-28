Brij Nagar panchayat samiti elections in Rajasthan witnessed an unusual incident in which a candidate filed three nominations and withdrew two to ensure victory on the Bharatiya Janata Party's ticket. The Congress lost the polls despite having numbers. Change Of Clothes To Ditich Congress Bati Kumari secured a victory on the BJP's ticket with a dramatic change of clothes. A saree, a change of clothes and three nomination papers later, Kumari found herself on the winning side of a political drama, emerging as the BJP's unopposed choice for the post of pradhan.

ALSO READ: MK Stalin's DMK Announces Support For Delimitation With Unchanged 7.18% Share Condition; How Numbers Stack Up Now Goes With Congress Leader, Returns With BJP Minister In a dramatic incident, the 28-year-old candidate went from filing her nomination alongside a Congress leader to returning with a BJP minister, before withdrawing her Congress and Independent nominations. The sartorial switch became the talking point of the election, with former Congress MLA Wajib Ali alleging that the BJP had changed not just Bati's outfit but also her political allegiance. Bati first arrived in a saree, her face veiled, to file her nomination as a Congress candidate in the presence of Ali. She later returned in a different outfit, this time with her face uncovered, accompanied by BJP leader and minister Jawahar Singh Bedham, to submit another nomination as the BJP candidate.

In between, she also filed a third nomination as an Independent. The final act came when Bati withdrew her Congress and Independent nominations. With no other candidate left in the contest, she was declared elected unopposed on the BJP ticket.

ALSO READ: INDIA Bloc Intensifies Unity Efforts Amid NCP-SP's Support To Delimitation; Key Meeting At Kharge's Home Underway For the Congress, the outcome was particularly hard to digest. The party had 16 members in the panchayat samiti, compared with the BJP's four, while nine members were Independents. Despite its numerical advantage, the Congress failed to secure the post.

Ali, who had accompanied Bati during her first nomination, accused the BJP of using money power and its position in government to engineer the outcome. "The candidate who came with us wearing a saree was brought back after changing her clothes," Ali alleged, claiming that the BJP had secured the victory through deception rather than a democratic process. BJP's Stance On Bati's Victory The BJP, however, rejected the allegations. Party district president Satish Bansal said Bati had filed her nomination as the BJP candidate and had won unopposed. He described the result as a major victory for the party, termed Ali's charges baseless and advised him to use restrained language. (With PTI inputs)