A 60-year-old woman was brutally raped and hit on her forehead inside a public washroom at Ghatkopar railway station. Following this, the Government Railway Group arrested a 25-year-old man for the crime. What happened with the elderly? The incident occurred on Thursday when the victim, a resident of Khadavli, along with her daughter, headed towards Ghatkopar to board a train. The daily wage worker then went to a public washroom at 11.12 pm, while her daughter waited at the platform.

The public toilet was unattended at the moment. The CCTV footage captured a man going inside the washroom. The man reportedly locked the washroom door from the inside and raped the woman in the passage. At 11.19 pm the camera captured him coming out of the washroom and hurriedly going towards the Ghatkopar metro. According to the police, the 25-year-old man also thrashed her on her head. At 11.22 pm, the woman came out of the washroom and informed her daughter.

ALSO READ: Delhi: 22-Year-Old Woman Gang-Raped By Colleagues, 2 Women Among 3 Arrested What did the GRP do? The women approached the GRP desk, and the team informed the station manager and the Railway Protection Force (RPF), respectively. A female police officer questioned her and the victim narrated the entire incident, and the woman was then sent to the hospital for further examination.

ALSO READ: Gurugram Woman Alleges Colleague Raped Her On Marriage Pretext, Forced Three Abortions, And Duped Her Of Rs 35 Lakh Following this, the cops scanned the CCTV footage and found the man entering and exiting the washroom. The cops then followed the leads from the footages and tracked down the man. The man was caught at Asalpha in Ghatkopar. He was identified as Taslim Noor Ahmed. Further investigations are underway. A case of rape was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) as he was apprehended in the city.