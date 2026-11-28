A major police action at Kolkata's Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI) on Saturday morning triggered fresh tensions on campus, with protesting students alleging that over 300 personnel forcibly removed their makeshift protest site. The students also accused the police of manhandling protesters, harassing female students and restricting movement inside the institute.

The protest platform, located outside the administrative building, was dismantled during the operation. Furniture and other materials were reportedly loaded into two small pickup vans and removed from the premises. Students maintained that the belongings taken away were institute property.

The demolition of the protest site led to a heated confrontation, with students accusing the police of using excessive force. They alleged that several protesters were dragged away and female students were also manhandled and harassed during the operation.

The students also alleged that police personnel remained stationed across the campus until approximately 7:30 am. Movement was reportedly restricted, with hostel residents being stopped from approaching the main entrance or leaving the institute. Barricades were also placed at the gate, according to the protesters.

Students further claimed that officers tried to seize the mobile phones of those recording the incident. According to one protester, the police action came without any provocation.

The temporary platform had been erected outside the administrative building after a September 27 incident involving an alleged assault on students by members of an RSS-affiliated organisation during a campus event.

Institute Cites Court Intervention In Removal Of Structure

The SRFTI administration had earlier asked the students to remove the temporary structure through a notice issued on November 19.

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In its statement on Saturday, the institute maintained that the structure was unauthorised and was cleared with the intervention of the court and assistance from Kolkata Police.

It added that students had received multiple reminders, both verbally and in writing, to dismantle the structure. The administration also referred to formal notices issued over what it described as unauthorised activities on the campus.

The students, however, alleged that the police action and barricading had effectively restricted their access to the institute.

Rustication Of Six Students Added To Campus Tensions

The ongoing dispute at SRFTI has been building for weeks, with students demanding the removal of Vice-Chancellor Santosh Ajmera. Their agitation gained momentum after another alleged attack on October 4.

The situation further deteriorated in mid-October when the institute rusticated six students for allegedly assaulting Ajmera and damaging his office. The protesters rejected the allegations, insisting that their demonstration had been peaceful.

The administration subsequently suspended academic activities and instructed students to leave the campus. The closure was later extended until December 11.

Saturday's police operation has now brought the standoff between the students and the institute administration into fresh focus, with allegations of police excesses adding another layer to the ongoing dispute.