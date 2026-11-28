A quadruple murder case has been busted in Haryana's Milan Dhaba, wherein the police are now probing the alleged association of Sunny Ritolia’s girlfriend, Jahnvi. It is alleged that the woman was planted as a honey informer for the rival Ritolia gang.

According to the police, the honey trap was laid down to gain Sunny’s trust and track his whereabouts. The location of the crime scene was shared with the rival gang prior to the shootout. The violent attack killed four men. Sunny, however, reportedly managed to escape through the rear exit of the dhaba.

Jahnvi’s Escape Another intriguing part of the probe is that Jahnvi left India following the shootout. According to the police, she made a deal with the Ritolia gang that they would make arrangements for her to leave India. Janhvi’s reward for tracking Sunny’s whereabouts was her escape. Jahnvi is the daughter of Babli Devi, who is widely known as “Lady Don” in Uttar Pradesh.

ALSO READ: Bengaluru Murder: Man Stabs 22-Year-Old Girlfriend To Death Over Suspected Affair, Arrested Babli is a history-sheeter who initially came into contact with several notorious criminals in Western Uttar Pradesh and later formed her own gang. Her criminal record included numerous serious cases, including murder, robbery, and kidnapping. According to police records, she was also accused of serious charges, including extortion and contract killing. The police had announced a bounty on her. Babli was also jailed several times, faced police encounters, and even had her properties confiscated.

Babli has also served as the village head. Janhvi’s father, Vivek, aka Vicky Malik, was shot dead during a wedding ceremony in Baghpat in March this year. This murder was linked to a long-standing village headman election rivalry. According to reports, Jahnvi was married and lived in Haryana's Panipat. However, she later separated from her husband.

How did the murder take place The quadruple murder reportedly occurred around 12.30 am, while Jahnvi is said to have boarded a flight to Bangkok the following morning. The police subsequently initiated the process to issue a Look Out Circular (LOC), but by then she had allegedly crossed India's borders.

Investigators are now exploring the possibility that she may have travelled beyond Bangkok, making efforts to trace her international movements crucial to the probe. Five attackers were identified; four faces were allegedly exposed. ALSO READ: Surat Horror: 6 Family Members Thrown Into Canal Over Suspected Insurance Fraud, 4 Found Dead; One Arrested What did the investigation reveal? The investigation has reportedly identified five people suspected of carrying out the attack. Sources claim that four of the alleged attackers have been identified. However, no arrests have been made so far. The police are also examining the alleged background of Jahnvi's family. Sources claim that members of her family have faced serious violence, including allegations of murders involving her father and uncle at the hands of a gang operating in Uttar Pradesh.

The possible links between these past incidents, the rival gang, and the alleged honeytrap are among the angles that investigators are expected to examine.