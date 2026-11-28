A dispute over suspected infidelity allegedly turned fatal for a 22-year-old woman from Kerala in Bengaluru. Her boyfriend, who had checked into a private lodge with her a day earlier, allegedly attacked her with a knife following an argument and stabbed her several times.

The victim, identified as Ganga, was staying at the lodge with Gokul Krishna, 23. The incident took place around 11 AM on Friday. According to the preliminary police investigation, the argument began after Gokul allegedly accused her of being involved with another man.

During the altercation, the accused allegedly lost his temper and attacked Ganga, inflicting multiple stab wounds on her, including one on the lower left side of her abdomen.

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Woman Dies After Being Rushed To Hospital

Police reached the lodge after receiving information about the incident and found Ganga unconscious in a pool of blood. Blood stains were also found on the bed and along the staircase.

She was immediately taken to Victoria Hospital, but doctors could not save her. Officials said she had lost a significant amount of blood due to the injuries.

Police registered a murder case at Cottonpet police station and arrested Gokul Krishna. He is being questioned as investigators try to establish the sequence of events that led to the attack.

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Couple Had Been In A Relationship For Four Years

Investigators said Ganga and Gokul had known each other for around four years. Both were originally from Kerala and had studied nursing at Harsha College in Bengaluru, where Ganga was reportedly Gokul's junior.