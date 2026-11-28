Several changes are lined up across Delhi-NCR from 1 December. Nursery admissions for the 2027-28 session will open, the weather is expected to turn colder with dense fog likely in the first week, and residents will need to stay alert to LPG e-KYC requirements and possible pollution restrictions under GRAP. Here’s what people in the region should keep in mind as the month begins.

Delhi Nursery Admissions Begin on 1 December The admission process for nursery classes in the 2027-28 academic year starts on 1 December. Parents can collect and submit application forms till 28 December as per the official schedule. Age criteria as on 31 March 2027 are: - Nursery: 3 to 4 years - Pre-primary (KG): 4 to 5 years - Class 1: 5 to 6 years Parents are advised to check each school’s specific guidelines and required documents before applying. ALSO READ: Delhi Vehicle Ban And Fuel Curbs Kick In Today: Rs 20,000 Fine To ‘No PUC, No Fuel’, Rules Explained LPG Booking Rules: No Major Change from 1 December There is no official announcement of any significant change in domestic LPG booking rules from 1 December. However, consumers who have not yet completed e-KYC for their connections should do so.

The e-KYC process remains part of the government’s verification drive. Claims circulating that gas bookings will stop or connections will be automatically disconnected from 1 December are not backed by any confirmed order. Dense Fog Expected Across Delhi-NCR in Early December Temperatures are likely to drop further as December sets in. The India Meteorological Department has indicated that fog could form over parts of the region during the first week of the month.

Noida, Ghaziabad and Gurugram may also see foggy conditions. Reduced visibility could disrupt road travel, especially on highways and expressways, while train services may face delays if dense fog sets in along the tracks. ALSO READ: Karnataka Offers 50% Discount On Pending Traffic E-Challans, RTO Penalties Till Dec 11; Check Eligibility, Payment Process GRAP-3 and GRAP-4 Restrictions May Return if Pollution Worsens Air quality will continue to be a concern through December. If pollution levels rise sharply, authorities could reimpose restrictions under GRAP-3 or GRAP-4 depending on the severity. GRAP-3 typically includes bans on certain construction and demolition activities along with other emission-control measures. GRAP-4 brings stricter curbs when pollution reaches the highest category. Work-from-home guidelines may also be considered under the relevant stage, though no fresh 50 per cent work-from-home order has been announced for 1 December so far.

Will School Timings Change from 1 December? No official announcement has been made about revised school timings across Delhi-NCR from 1 December. Schools may, however, adjust their schedules if temperatures fall sharply or morning fog affects visibility. Parents should keep an eye on notifications from their child’s school and any local government advisories for the latest updates.