Create a genuinely fresh-smelling home by removing trapped moisture, stale air, and odour-holding particles rather than covering them up with artificial fragrances. Perform simple, everyday habits, such as airing out rooms each morning, refreshing mattresses, and running an activated carbon air purifier, to make your home smell clean.

Make Your Home Smell Fresh Without Artificial Fragrances Follow effective, fragrance-free ways to eliminate household odours and keep your home smelling naturally fresh. 1. Improve Airflow Open windows and doors daily, even for 15 to 20 minutes, to ventilate rooms and push out stale indoor air, letting fresh outdoor air inside. Why It Works: Regular ventilation in homes clear trapped cooking smells, humidity, and stale air before odours settle into walls and furniture. Open windows at home (Image Credits: Pexels) 2. Absorb Smells With Baking Soda Place open bowls or jars of baking soda inside refrigerators, cupboards, and shoe racks. Sprinkle a light layer over carpets, rugs, and mattresses for 15–30 minutes before cleaning for a fresh smell. Why It Works: Baking soda is a natural alkaline deodoriser. It neutralises both acidic and basic odour molecules rather than just masking them leaving your home fresh. Use baking soda at home (Image Credits: Pexels) 3. Neutralise Kitchen And Drain Smell Boil a small pot of water with a few tablespoons of white vinegar on the stove for some time to remove any lingering cooking smells. Also, empty your kitchen trash regularly for a cleaner smelling home.

Why It Works: White vinegar vapour removes airborne grease and food odours. Frequent trash removal stops bacteria from lingering in the kitchen. Boil some vinegar with water (Image Credits: Pexels)

4. Wash Soft Goods Regularly Wash bath towels, bedsheets, pillowcases, curtains, cushion covers, and blankets you use at home on a regular basis to remove any bad smell from it. Why It Works: Soft fabrics can easily trap sweat, dust, and cooking smells over time. Washing them regularly removes all odours of the fabric and your home smells fresher. Wash clothes regularly (Image Credits: Pexels) ALSO READ: Space-Saving Furniture For Small Homes: 7 Practical Pieces Worth Considering 5. Filter Your Home’s Air Run air purifiers regularly with both true HEPA and activated carbon filters in them inside your main living spaces and bedrooms of the house. Why It Works: True HEPA filters of air purifiers capture fine allergens and dust particles. Activated carbon in purifiers trap volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and household odours and your house smells clean and fresh. Turn on your air purifier (Image Credits: Pexels) Method What To Do Why It Works 1. Airflow Open windows/doors 15–20 mins daily Clears cooking smells, humidity, and stale air 2. Baking Soda Leave open bowls in fridges/racks; sprinkle on rugs/beds Neutralises odour molecules instead of masking them 3. Kitchen/Trash Simmer water + white vinegar; empty trash often Vinegar clears cooking odours; trash removal stops bacteria 4. Wash Fabrics Regularly launder towels, sheets, curtains, and covers Removes trapped sweat, dust, and food smells 5. Air Purifier Run true HEPA + activated carbon filters indoors HEPA traps dust/allergens; carbon absorbs odours/VOCs ALSO READ: 7 Ways To Keep Your Home Warm During Winter Season Without Using A Room Heater FAQs How often should I replace baking soda placed in the fridge or shoe cabinet in my house?

Change open jars or bowls of baking soda kept in your home in under 30 days. As the baking soda eventually becomes saturated and loses its odour-absorbing quality. Does boiling white vinegar in the kitchen make the house smell like vinegar? You will notice a mild vinegar scent while the pot is boiling, but it is gone just as quickly once you turn off the stove. It removes fish, garlic, or fried-food smells from your kitchen easily. What is the most overlooked source of bad smells in a clean home? Damp bath towels, unwashed curtains, kitchen sink drains, and old mattresses are the most common sources of bad smells. Airing out damp clothes immediately and deodorising soft surfaces of your home regularly makes a huge difference.