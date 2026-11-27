This winter, prepare easy recipes using fresh winter peas to enjoy warm, comforting meals at home. Try your hand at cooking peas and mint soup, green peas ghugni, peas pulao, and more yummy dishes which are ready in under 30 minutes for a flavourful and hearty addition to your meals.
5 Easy Recipes To Try With Peas This Winter
Here are easy-to-make, flavourful recipes you can try with fresh green peas this winter. Peas are at their seasonal peak at this time, so prepare and enjoy delicious dishes everyday.
1. Green Peas Ghugni
Prep And Cook Time: 15 minutes
Servings: 2
Ingredients:
- 1 cup shelled fresh peas
- 1 large thinly sliced onion
- 5 chopped garlic cloves
- 2–3 chopped green chillies
- 2 tbsp mustard oil (or regular oil)
- 1 tsp cumin seeds
- ½ tsp each of turmeric
- red chilli
- Coriander and roasted cumin powders
- ¼ tsp garam masala
- salt to taste
- fresh coriander leaves
Step To Prepare:
- Heat mustard oil until they get warm, lower heat, and add cumin seeds.
- Saute garlic and green chillies for 30 seconds, then cook sliced onions for 1 minute until golden brown.
- Add fresh peas and salt; cover and cook on low heat for 3-4 minutes.
- Mix in turmeric, red chilli, coriander, and roasted cumin powders. Then, cover and cook 3-4 minutes until they turn tender-crisp.
- Turn off heat, mix garam masala and fresh coriander leaves, and serve hot with rice or flatbread.
2. Green Peas Poori
Prep And Cook Time: 25 minutes
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Servings: 3-4
Ingredients:
- 1 cup fresh peas
- 1-inch ginger
- 1–2 green chillies
- 1½ cups whole wheat flour (atta)
- 2 tbsp fine semolina (sooji)
- 1 tbsp gram flour (besan)
- ½ tsp cumin or carom seeds (ajwain)
- ¼ tsp turmeric, pinch of asafoetida (hing)
- Salt to taste
- 1 tbsp oil for dough, and oil for deep frying
Steps To Prepare:
- Blend peas, ginger, and green chillies in a mixer and turn into a paste by adding 1-2 tbsp water.
- Mix atta, sooji, besan, salt, turmeric, hing, cumin/ajwain, and 1 tbsp oil in a bowl.
- Knead the pea paste into a firm, smooth dough and rest for 10 minutes.
- Divide the dough into balls and roll into 4-inch circles slightly thicker than regular flatbreads.
- Deep-fry one at a time in medium-high hot oil until light golden on both sides.
3. Green Peas Sabji
Prep And Cook Time: 20 minutes
Servings: 3
Ingredients:
- 2 cups fresh peas
- 1 finely chopped onion
- 2 chopped or pureed tomatoes
- 1 tsp ginger-garlic paste
- 2 tbsp oil or ghee
- ½ tsp cumin seeds
- ½ tsp turmeric
- 1 tsp coriander powder
- 1 tsp Kashmiri red chilli powder
- ½ tsp garam masala
- 1 tsp crushed kasuri methi
- ¾ cup warm water
- Salt to taste
- chopped coriander
Steps To Prepare:
- Heat oil or ghee and add cumin seeds, then saute onions until golden brown and stir in ginger-garlic paste for 30 seconds.
- Add tomatoes, salt, turmeric, red chilli, and coriander powder; cook until oil separates from it.
- Add fresh peas for 1–2 minutes to coat all the spices in it well.
- Pour in ¾ cup warm water, cover, and cook on medium-low for 8–10 minutes until they turn soft.
- Mix in garam masala, crushed kasuri methi, and fresh coriander before serving with flatbreads of your choice.
4. Fresh Peas Pulao
Prep And Cook Time: 25 minutes
Servings: 3
Ingredients:
- 1 cup basmati rice (rinsed and soaked 20 minutes)
- 1 cup fresh peas
- 1 thinly sliced onion
- 1 tsp ginger-garlic paste
- 1 slit green chilli
- 2 tbsp ghee or oil
- whole spices (1 bay leaf, 1-inch cinnamon, 3 cloves, 2 green cardamoms, ½ tsp cumin seeds)
- 1 ¾ cups water
- Salt according to taste
- chopped mint or coriander
Steps To Prepare:
- Heat ghee in a pot and add in all whole spices and cook for 20 seconds.
- Add and cook onions until they turn light golden, then mix in ginger-garlic paste and green chilli and cook for 30 seconds.
- Add peas and drained rice; saute for 1-2 minutes gently without breaking the peas.
- Pour in 1 3⁄4 cups water and salt, bring it to a boil, cover tightly, and cook on lowest heat for 12-15 minutes until absorbed.
- Keep it covered for 5 minutes, and garnish with fresh herbs of your choice.
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5. Creamy Peas And Mint Soup
Prep And Cook Time: 20 minutes
Servings: 2
Ingredients:
- 1½ cups fresh peas
- ½ cup packed fresh mint leaves
- 1 roughly chopped small onion
- 2 chopped garlic cloves
- ½-inch chopped ginger
- 1 tbsp butter or olive oil
- 2 cups vegetable stock or water
- ¼ cup milk or 2 tbsp fresh cream (optional)
- salt and black pepper
Steps To Prepare:
- Melt butter or heat oil on medium heat, saute garlic, ginger, and onion for 2 minutes until soft without turning them brown.
- Add fresh peas and 2 cups of vegetable stock or water; boil it, then cook by covering it for 6-7 minutes until tender and bright green.
- Turn off heat, add fresh mint leaves, and cool for 3-4 minutes.
- Blend everything well until it turns smooth using a blender.
- Cook the paste again on low heat, add in milk or cream for thicker flavour.
- Season with salt and black pepper, cook gently without boiling it, and serve with toasted bread.
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Recipe
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Time & Servings
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Key Ingredients
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Quick Steps
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1. Green Peas Ghugni
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15m | 2 srv
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Peas, onion, garlic, chillies, mustard oil, cumin, spices, garam masala
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Sauté aromatics; cover & cook peas with spices; top with garam masala.
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2. Green Peas Poori
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25m | 3–4 srv
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Peas, ginger, chillies, atta, sooji, besan, ajwain, turmeric, hing
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Blend pea-ginger paste; knead firm dough with flours; rest, roll, deep-fry.
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3. Green Peas Sabji
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20m | 3 srv
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Peas, onion, tomatoes, ginger-garlic paste, ghee, spices, kasuri methi
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Sauté onion, paste, tomatoes till oil separates; simmer peas in water; add kasuri methi.
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4. Fresh Peas Pulao
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25m | 3 srv
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Soaked basmati rice, peas, onion, ginger-garlic, whole spices, ghee, mint
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Fry whole spices & aromatics in ghee; sauté peas & rice; cook covered in water 12–15m.
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5. Peas & Mint Soup
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20m | 2 srv
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Peas, mint, onion, garlic, ginger, butter, stock, milk/cream
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Sauté aromatics; simmer peas in stock; add mint, blend smooth, reheat with cream.
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FAQs
How do I make sure my cooked green peas are bright green instead of looking dull?
Avoid overcooking peas, add a pinch of salt while cooking to retain the green colour. Remove the lid of the pan right after cooking so steam doesn't turn the green colour of peas olive-brown.
Can I use frozen peas in these recipes instead of fresh winter peas if I don’t have access?
Yes. Thaw the frozen peas at room temperature or rinse under warm water first before cooking. Reduce the simmering time of the peas by 2-3 minutes since frozen peas are already blanched.
How should I store leftover winter peas to keep them fresh longer?
Keep dry, unwashed peas in an airtight container or zip-lock bag in the refrigerator for up to 4-5 days to keep them fresh. You can also blanch peas and freeze them in the fridge for several months to use later.