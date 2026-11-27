This winter, prepare easy recipes using fresh winter peas to enjoy warm, comforting meals at home. Try your hand at cooking peas and mint soup, green peas ghugni, peas pulao, and more yummy dishes which are ready in under 30 minutes for a flavourful and hearty addition to your meals.

Here are easy-to-make, flavourful recipes you can try with fresh green peas this winter. Peas are at their seasonal peak at this time, so prepare and enjoy delicious dishes everyday.

How do I make sure my cooked green peas are bright green instead of looking dull?

Avoid overcooking peas, add a pinch of salt while cooking to retain the green colour. Remove the lid of the pan right after cooking so steam doesn't turn the green colour of peas olive-brown.

Can I use frozen peas in these recipes instead of fresh winter peas if I don’t have access?

Yes. Thaw the frozen peas at room temperature or rinse under warm water first before cooking. Reduce the simmering time of the peas by 2-3 minutes since frozen peas are already blanched.

How should I store leftover winter peas to keep them fresh longer?

Keep dry, unwashed peas in an airtight container or zip-lock bag in the refrigerator for up to 4-5 days to keep them fresh. You can also blanch peas and freeze them in the fridge for several months to use later.