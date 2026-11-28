Led by Salima Tete, India have been unbeaten throughout the tournament. Their latest performance was a commanding 6-2 victory over Malaysia in the semi-final, where Deepika scored twice, while Mumtaz Khan, Navneet Kaur, Sunelita Toppo and Ishika also found the net.

India are just one victory away from making history on home soil. The defending champions will face China in the final of the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2026 in Bhopal on Saturday, with a fourth continental title at stake.

China, however, will be a difficult opponent despite their earlier defeat against India. They booked their final spot with a narrow 1-0 win over Japan, courtesy of Zhang Heyang's 60th-minute winner.

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India vs China Final: Match Details

Match: India vs China, Final

Date: Saturday, November 28, 2026

Time: 7:00 PM IST

Venue: International Sports Complex, Nathu Barkheda, Bhopal

Tournament: Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2026

Where To Watch India vs China Women's Asian Champions Trophy Final Live?

Indian hockey fans can follow India vs China Live Streaming through television and digital platforms.

Live TV telecast: Star Sports 2

Live streaming: JioHotstar app and website

India vs China Women's Hockey: Head-To-Head Record

The rivalry between the two sides has been closely contested. Across 30 senior international meetings, India have won 13 matches, China have claimed 12 victories, while five encounters have ended in draws.

𝐈𝐓 𝐀𝐋𝐋 𝐂𝐎𝐌𝐄𝐒 𝐃𝐎𝐖𝐍 𝐓𝐎 𝐓𝐇𝐈𝐒! 🇮🇳🔥 Defending Champions Indian Women’s Team takes on China in the title clash of the Madhya Pradesh Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Bhopal 2026, aiming to retain their crown and secure a record fourth title! 🏑🔥 🆚 India 🇮🇳 vs China 🇨🇳 🗓️ Saturday, November 28 ⏰ 7 PM IST 📺 LIVE on JioHotstar and Star Sports 2 🌐 Stream on https://t.co/plntJTLp8h (outside the Indian subcontinent) #HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame #MPAsianCT2026 #HockeyIsBack #NamasteAsia @CMO_Odisha @sports_odisha @MohanMOdisha @Media_SAI @IndiaSports @asia_hockey — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) November 28, 2026

India will take confidence from their recent results against China. The hosts defeated them 6-2 in the league stage of this tournament on November 24, with Deepika scoring a hat-trick. India also beat China 1-0 in the Asian Games 2026 final to secure the women's hockey gold medal.

However, China have beaten India in both the Super Four and final of the 2025 Women's Asia Cup, meaning the defending champions cannot afford to underestimate their opponents.