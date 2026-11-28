Reed was still an active member of the WWE roster and had recently featured in a major segment at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia on November 7. His death has come as a shock to wrestling fans, especially as he had returned to action earlier this year after spending several months on the sidelines due to an injury.

WWE wrestler Bronson Reed, whose real name was Jermaine Haley, has died at the age of 38. The wrestling promotion confirmed the news on Saturday (November 28), saying that the Australian wrestler passed away due to medical complications.

ALSO READ: AUS vs NZ: Will O’Rourke Returns, Mitchell Santner Misses Out As New Zealand Announce Squad For Australia Test Series WWE shared the news through an official statement on social media and paid tribute to the wrestler, remembering him as a popular performer and a devoted family man. WWE is devastated to announce that Jermaine Haley, known to WWE fans as Bronson Reed, passed away earlier today. Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Jermaine’s family, friends and fans. https://t.co/5ttxdSi3kb — WWE (@WWE) November 28, 2026 “We are devastated to announce that Jermaine Haley, known to WWE fans as Bronson Reed, passed away earlier today,” the promotion said. WWE also offered its condolences to his family, including his pregnant wife, Paige, and their daughter, along with his friends, colleagues and fans.

Bronson Reed Suffered Serious Injuries At Crown Jewel Reed’s death comes just weeks after he suffered serious injuries during the Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia. Although he did not have a scheduled match on the card, he became involved in the World Tag Team Championship contest between The Vision members Bron Breakker and Austin Theory, and the team of Penta and Je’Von Evans.

ALSO READ: Pat Cummins To Lead, Superstar Bowler Dropped As Australia Announce Squad For New Zealand Test Series Reed attempted to interfere in the match to help Breakker and Theory. However, Oba Femi stopped him and slammed him off the entrance stage onto an area containing production equipment. The sequence was part of a chaotic finish to the contest, which saw Penta and Je’Von Evans defeat Breakker and Theory to win the World Tag Team titles. According to reports from wrestling publications, Reed suffered multiple broken ribs and a lacerated kidney during the incident. He remained in Saudi Arabia for medical treatment following the event. WWE Medical Team Stayed Back To Help Reed Reports from Fightful Select revealed that WWE medical staff remained in Saudi Arabia after the incident to assist Reed. A senior international executive was also reportedly present to ensure that the wrestler received the necessary medical attention.

Wrestling Observer later reported that Reed had suffered multiple broken ribs and a lacerated kidney, clarifying earlier reports about a possible punctured lung. However, WWE has not shared further details about the medical complications that led to his death. The promotion’s announcement also did not establish any connection between his Crown Jewel injuries and his passing. Reed Had Recently Returned After Long Injury Layoff The Australian wrestler had already spent a considerable amount of time away from the ring earlier this year after suffering a torn biceps. The injury kept him out of action from February until September.