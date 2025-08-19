- By Tapapriya Dutta
- Tue, 19 Aug 2025 02:42 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
Peacemaker Season 2 On OTT: After the success of the first season, which was released in 2021, Peacemaker is back with another part. The series is based on the eponymous character from DC Comics. It continues the story of a jingoistic mercenary, Peacemaker, which follows the events of the DCU movie Superman. The first season of the show is a spin-off from the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) film The Suicide Squad (2021). Whereas the second season is set in the DCU, which is a soft reboot of the DCEU.
When And Where To Watch Peacemaker Season 2 Online?
The second season of Peacemaker is slated to be released on August 21 on HBO Max and also on JioHotstar. The first episode will be released on August 8. Each episode will be released every Thursday. Peacemaker Season 2 comprises 8 episodes. The second episode will be streaming on August 28, third episode will be released on September 4. The last episode will be released on October 9. HBO Max wrote on Instagram, “This fight is even dirtier than the last one. Season 2 of #Peacemaker premieres next Thursday, August 21 on HBO Max.”
About Peacemaker Season 2
The plot focuses on Peacemaker, who discovers an alternative dimension that offers him the life he always wanted. This discovery forces him to revisit his past while trying to shape the future. The series features John Cena as Chris Smith aka Peacemaker, Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo, Freddie Stroma as Adrian Chase aka Vigilante, Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, Steve Agee as John Economos, Robert Patrick as Auggie Smith aka White Dragon and Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr. Peacemaker Season 2 has been written and directed by James Gunn. The second season is slated to stream after three years of its initial release in 2022.