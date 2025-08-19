Also read: New OTT Releases This Week (Aug 19 To 24): Watch Thalaivan Thalaivii, Maareesan, Peacemaker S2 And More On Netflix, Prime Video And Others | List

About Peacemaker Season 2

The plot focuses on Peacemaker, who discovers an alternative dimension that offers him the life he always wanted. This discovery forces him to revisit his past while trying to shape the future. The series features John Cena as Chris Smith aka Peacemaker, Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo, Freddie Stroma as Adrian Chase aka Vigilante, Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, Steve Agee as John Economos, Robert Patrick as Auggie Smith aka White Dragon and Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr. Peacemaker Season 2 has been written and directed by James Gunn. The second season is slated to stream after three years of its initial release in 2022.