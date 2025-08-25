A convicted child sex offender in Louisiana has been sentenced to both surgical and chemical castration after pleading guilty to the attempted rape of a 7-year-old girl, according to a report by Fox 12. Thomas Allen McCartney, 37, classified as a “Tier Three” sex offender, accepted the plea deal on Tuesday. Along with the castration procedures, McCartney will serve 40 years in prison as part of the agreement.

McCartney’s case has shocked the public not only because of the recent crime but also due to his long history of sexual violence. Authorities revealed that when he was arrested in 2023, he had been caught sexually abusing a 7-year-old girl. At the time, he was already a Tier 3 sex offender in Louisiana. His prior record includes multiple arrests and convictions: a 2006 arrest for felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile, two counts of aggravated rape of a 12-year-old in 2010, and a 2011 conviction for attempted aggravated rape.

ALSO READ: Did You Know? World’s Biggest Ganesh Murti Is In A Place You’d Never Expect Escape Attempt And Arrest The disturbing incident in February 2023 came to light when the girl’s mother discovered McCartney abusing her daughter. He reportedly used a firearm to flee the scene but was later tracked down and arrested in Houston, Texas. After his arrest, he was extradited back to Louisiana to face charges. On Tuesday, he pleaded guilty in Vernon Parish to attempted first-degree rape of a child under the age of 13.

Vernon Parish District Attorney Terry Lambright did not hold back his condemnation. “This is a horrific crime that never should have happened. Thomas McCartney is a predator that needs to be locked away from others in our community,” Lambright told reporters. Prosecutors pushed for the maximum penalties available under Louisiana law, which include castration.