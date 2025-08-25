US Brain-Eating Amoeba Death Update: A Missouri resident has died after getting contaminated a rare and deadly infection caused by Naegleria fowleri, commonly known as the “brain-eating amoeba.” Health officials confirmed that the individual likely became infected while water skiing at the Lake of the Ozarks earlier this month. The case, reported by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS), is only the third confirmed instance of the infection in the state’s history. Officials said the patient, an adult, was admitted to a St. Louis-area hospital on August 13 and later succumbed to the illness. “We extend our deepest condolences to the loved ones of the patient,” the agency said in a statement, while reiterating that such infections remain extremely rare in the United States.

What Is Naegleria Fowleri ? According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Naegleria fowleri is a microscopic single-celled organism that lives in warm freshwater bodies like lakes, rivers, ponds, and hot springs. This amoeba is known as the “brain-eating amoeba” because it can enter the human brain and damage brain tissue, causing a disease called Primary Amebic Meningoencephalitis (PAM). The amoeba typically occurs in warm waters, usually between 80°F and 115°F. While it is most common in southern US states, it has also been reported in other areas, particularly during extended hot weather that raises water temperatures.

How Does Infection Occur? Infection happens when contaminated water enters the body through the nose. From there, the amoeba moves to the brain, leading to rapid and severe damage. Importantly, the disease does not spread from person to person, and swallowing contaminated water does not cause an infection. Since 1962, the United States has reported only 167 cases of Naegleria fowleri. Fewer than 10 cases occur each year, making it rare but highly deadly. In Missouri, cases were reported in 1987 and 2022.

Symptoms Of PAM Symptoms of Primary Amebic Meningoencephalitis often look like those of bacterial meningitis. These include: • Headache • Fever • Nausea and vomiting As the infection worsens, patients may experience: • Stiff neck • Seizures • Confusion or hallucinations • Loss of balance • Coma Most cases quickly deteriorate, resulting in death within one to two weeks after symptoms start. According to the CDC, the survival rate is very low, although early medical treatment may improve the chances. Who Is At Risk? Treatment for Naegleria fowleri generally combines antifungal and antimicrobial medications, including drugs like amphotericin B, miltefosine, rifampin, and azithromycin. However, due to the rarity of the infection and how fast it develops, successful treatment results are limited. Dr. Tammy Lundstrom, an infectious disease specialist, has highlighted the need for early recognition. “The early symptoms should prompt urgent medical evaluation since they overlap with bacterial meningitis,” she said.

The risk of contracting the brain-eating amoeba is highest during summer months when people swim, dive, or water ski in warm freshwater sources. Health authorities note that infections have also been linked to nasal rinsing with unboiled tap water and, rarely, to inadequately chlorinated recreational water facilities.