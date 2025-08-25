A 64-year-old former elementary school teacher has been sentenced to 215 years to life in prison after admitting to sexually abusing female students for years inside a soundproof room at his school, prosecutors said. Kim Kenneth Wilson, a longtime teacher at Del Paso Heights Elementary School, pleaded guilty on February 25 to nine counts of committing lewd acts on a child. On Friday, August 22, Sacramento County Superior Court Judge Satnam Rattu handed down the unprecedented sentence.

Wilson founded the school’s broadcasting club, which had a private, windowless, and soundproof room. Prosecutors revealed that this was the primary site of his crimes. He frequently took students into the room alone, where he sexually assaulted them, often while recording or photographing the abuse. In several instances, he forced victims to look directly into the camera while repeating sexual acts or phrases.

Abuse Extended Beyond School The abuse was not confined to the school premises. Authorities said Wilson also invited minors to his home under the guise of student gatherings, where he continued to exploit them. At his residence, police later discovered child-sized sex toys and mannequins, as well as an extensive library of VHS tapes, DVDs, and digital files documenting years of abuse.

Detectives confirmed that the recordings spanned multiple years and involved numerous victims. While prosecutors established the abuse of several children, they believe the real number of victims could be much higher. Evidence Shocked Investigators The case came to light in 2023 after an anonymous complaint triggered a police raid on Wilson’s home. What investigators uncovered shocked even seasoned officers: thousands of exploitative images and videos, carefully catalogued and stored. The recordings not only documented the crimes but also showed the systematic way Wilson manipulated his students. “Many victims were so shocked that they could not say anything in the court,” prosecutors said, adding that the trauma silenced many children for years.