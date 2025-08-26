A 40-year-old Ohio mother has been accused of drowning her 4-year-old son, Vincent Miller, after claiming she was “giving him to God.” Authorities say the woman and her husband, Marcus J. Miller, 45, were suffering from “spiritual delusions” that led to a devastating chain of events at Atwood Lake, where the family had been camping.

The Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the family entered the water around 1 am local time on Saturday in what appeared to be an act of misguided faith. Hours later, both father and son were found dead. After their early morning swim, Marcus Miller returned to the campground before telling his wife he would go back to the lake. A witness last saw him alive around 6:30 am. Rescue crews recovered his body late Sunday evening, nearly 50 yards from the dock, after using specialist sonar equipment. Divers were required to bring him out.

Authorities believe Marcus was attempting to prove his devotion to God, a belief the sheriff’s office described as “a tragic spiritual delusion.” ALSO READ: 'Unbox My Dead Cat With Me’: New York Woman Freeze-Dries Late Pet, Sparks Outrage On Instagram | Watch Viral Video Mother Drowns 4-Year-Old Vincent Two hours after Marcus was last seen, the mother allegedly placed Vincent into a golf cart and began driving recklessly around the campground before heading back to the lake. According to police, she admitted to drowning her son in the water. Vincent’s body was discovered around 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Shockingly, she later drove the golf cart into the lake with her three surviving children, an 18-year-old set of twin boys and a 15-year-old daughter, who managed to escape unharmed. The surviving children are now in the care of relatives. Both the family and their church, members of the Old Order Amish community, released a statement condemning the acts and clarifying that the tragedy was not connected to their religious teachings.

“The events of this past weekend do not reflect our beliefs but are instead a result of a mental illness,” the statement read. It further noted that the couple had been receiving professional help for their struggles in the past.