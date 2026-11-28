Afghanistan School Explosion: At least six students have been killed and 97 others injured in an explosion near a school in Afghanistan's eastern Kunar province, Al Jazeera reported quoting a medical official. The casualty figures are preliminary and could change as more information becomes available.

Explosion In House Storing Dynamite The explosion took place at around 10 am on Saturday in a house located next to a middle school in the Andar Ser area of Kunar province. Kunar's Director of Information and Culture, Mawlawi Sami-ul-Haq, told the outlet that the house belonged to people involved in mining activities, who had stored dynamite inside it. He did not share further details about the cause of the explosion or the extent of the damage.

Earlier, Farid Dehqan, spokesperson for the Kunar Provincial Police Headquarters, said the explosion took at a school in the Andar Ser area of the province. He confirmed that several students were killed or injured in the blast. Investigation teams from Kunar province, which shares a border with Pakistan, have reached the spot to investigate the incident.

Breaking News: An explosion has occurred at a school in the Shigai area of Asadabad, the provincial capital of Kunar, Afghanistan. According to initial reports, several children have been killed in the blast. The exact number of casualties and the circumstances surrounding the incident have not yet been confirmed. Further details are awaited — Mahaz (@MahazOfficial1) November 28, 2026 ALSO READ: Pakistani Intruder Shot Dead By BSF Along International Border In Punjab's Pathankot Previous Attacks On Schools In Afghanistan Afghanistan has witnessed several attacks and explosions at schools and educational centres over the past few years. These incidents have been caused by militant attacks as well as unexploded weapons left behind from earlier conflicts. According to KabulNow, nine teenagers were injured in Samangan province after playing with an unexploded hand grenade in Hazrat Sultan district on November 26.

Earlier, on August 17, 2026, at least 42 children, aged between 9 and 14, were injured in a hand grenade attack at a private school complex in Kabul's Dasht-e-Barchi neighbourhood.

In November 2022, a blast at a religious school in Aybak, Samangan province, killed at least 17 people and injured 26 others.

In September 2022, a suicide bomber attacked the Kaaj Education Centre in Kabul's Dasht-e-Barchi area while students were taking a practice university entrance examination. At least 54 people, mostly young women and teenage girls, were killed in the attack. Earlier, in April 2022, a series of explosions at Abdul Rahim Shaheed High School and near the Mumtaz Education Centre in Dasht-e-Barchi killed at least six people and injured nearly 20 others, according to Amnesty International report.

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