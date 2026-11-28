- Man allegedly threatened a content creator over being questioned about river pollution.
- Kamal Chaudhary claimed the man pulled out a baseball bat.
- Viral video sparked outrage, with users demanding action against the man.
A confrontation over alleged waste dumping into the Yamuna has sparked outrage online after a video of a man threatening a content creator went viral. The incident was captured by Delhi-based creator Kamal Chaudhary, who confronted the man after reportedly spotting him throwing waste into the river from a flyover.
In the video, Kamal asks the man about polluting the Yamuna and explains to him how throwing waste in the river is harmful. The man, however, reacts aggressively, dares him to stop him, and threatens to hit him with his shoe. He is also heard using abusive language before walking away.
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Creator Alleges Man Pulled Out Baseball Bat
In his social media post, Kamal claimed that the confrontation escalated further when the man allegedly pulled out a baseball bat to threaten him.
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The creator said he wanted to draw attention to the continued dumping of waste into the Yamuna despite repeated efforts to clean the river. He also clarified that his intention was to raise awareness about environmental protection rather than get into an argument.
"Is speaking up to protect our river and environment now a crime?" he asked in the post.
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Viral Clip Draws Reactions Online
The video has drawn criticism from social media users, many of whom backed Kamal for questioning the alleged pollution. Several viewers also demanded action against the man and urged authorities to identify him.
Influencers, including Amit Kilhor, also shared the footage, bringing further attention to the incident.
The standoff has once again thrown up the issue of dumping waste in the Yamuna and the need for greater public responsibility. River pollution in Delhi continues to be a grave concern despite many clean-up drives and awareness campaigns.