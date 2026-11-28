A confrontation over alleged waste dumping into the Yamuna has sparked outrage online after a video of a man threatening a content creator went viral. The incident was captured by Delhi-based creator Kamal Chaudhary, who confronted the man after reportedly spotting him throwing waste into the river from a flyover.

In the video, Kamal asks the man about polluting the Yamuna and explains to him how throwing waste in the river is harmful. The man, however, reacts aggressively, dares him to stop him, and threatens to hit him with his shoe. He is also heard using abusive language before walking away.

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Creator Alleges Man Pulled Out Baseball Bat

In his social media post, Kamal claimed that the confrontation escalated further when the man allegedly pulled out a baseball bat to threaten him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kamal Chaudhary (@kamal_chaudhary_22)

The creator said he wanted to draw attention to the continued dumping of waste into the Yamuna despite repeated efforts to clean the river. He also clarified that his intention was to raise awareness about environmental protection rather than get into an argument.

"Is speaking up to protect our river and environment now a crime?" he asked in the post.