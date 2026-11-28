A 14-year-old girl in Iran was reportedly beaten to death by her 20-year-old husband just ten days after giving birth. The girl, identified as Sogand Moshtareki, from Kerman province, was killed on November 6 after asking her husband for permission to visit her family. Her death has once again raised concerns about forced marriages, domestic violence and the lack of protection for young girls in Iran.

Forced Into Marriage At 13 Sogand was married at the age of 13, when she was still a schoolgirl. She had recently given birth to a child and was still recovering from a traffic accident when the incident took place. Her husband reportedly became angry after she asked to visit her family. He then allegedly assaulted her, leading to her death. According to the National Council of Resistance of Iran's (NCRI) Women Committee, her husband confessed to the murder and described the reason as 'family disputes'.

Iran Human Rights (IHRNGO) also said it had received information about Sogand's situation from her father. He stated that her husband had restricted her contact with her family and often locked her inside the house when he went out. The organisation also reported that the husband had been arrested following the killing. However, the exact circumstances and location of the assault have not been fully established in the reports.

Sogand Moshtareki was 14 and had given birth only around ten days before her death. According to her father’s account, republished by Khabarnab from Hamshahri, she was a schoolgirl when she married. Her husband later restricted her contact with her family, even locking her inside when he went out. The killing of this teenager from Arzuiyeh county, Kerman province, was reported in October–November 2026. Citing a police source, the same report described her death following an assault and the arrest of her 20-year-old husband. The exact date and location of the assault have not been established in the available sources. Part of “Lives Cut Short”, an Iran Human Rights campaign remembering the victims and demanding protection for women at risk. #SogandMoshtareki #Femicide #EndViolenceAgainstWomen — Iran Human Rights (IHRNGO) (@IHRights) November 27, 2026 ALSO READ: Trump's Thanksgiving Message Carries Fresh Warning For Iran Over Nukes, Says He Is Working On 'Little Project' In a post on X, IHR described the case as an example of the dangers faced by girls forced into marriage at a young age. The organisation shared Sogand's story as part of its 'Lives Cut Short' campaign, which remembers victims and calls for better protection for women at risk.

Another Woman Killed On The Same Day Sogand's death was reported on the same day as the killing of Sepideh Raeisi, a 21-year-old pregnant woman from Fars province. According to the reports, Sepideh had also been forced into marriage and was killed by her husband. Earlier, another disturbing case involving 19-year-old Helia Fattahi, who was reportedly two months pregnant, had come to light.

She was allegedly forced to swallow around 30 anticonvulsant pills after informing her family about the pregnancy. Her parents also beat her before smothering her with a pillow. These cases have drawn attention to the violence faced by women and girls in Iran, especially those who are married off at a young age.

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