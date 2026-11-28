Two American Airlines passenger jets clipped wings while taxiing for departure at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Washington, DC, during the early hours of Saturday, the Federal Aviation Administration said. Reports said the American Airlines Flight 638 clipped the wing of Flight 2152. Flight 638 was bound for Dallas-Fort Worth, while Flight 2152 was scheduled to travel to Chicago. Even as no injuries have been reported yet, the FAA decided to probe the matter.

How did the incident occur?

According to the FAA, Flight 638 clipped the wing of Flight 2152 while both aircraft were taxiing for departure. American Airlines claimed that the wingtips of the two Boeing 737-800s came into contact. The moment was captured by air traffic control, wherein the pilots reported the collision to the airport tower. The pilot of Flight 638 said that the aircraft had crossed slightly beyond the hold-short line and had made contact with the American Airlines plane beside it.