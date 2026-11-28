Spain Boat Tragedy: At least 14 migrants have died after a boat carrying around 100 people was found adrift near Spain's Canary Islands on Friday. Around 90 people were rescued, Spanish news agency EFE reported. The boat was discovered near the island of El Hierro, where rescue teams rushed to help those on board. The incident comes at a time when migrant arrivals in the Canary Islands are rising sharply and immigration has become a major issue in Spain.

14 Bodies Recovered According to EFE, 14 bodies were brought ashore after the rescue operation. Earlier, Spain's maritime rescue service had reported that between eight and 10 bodies had been found on the boat. Six people were also airlifted to a hospital in serious condition. The boat was spotted around 39 nautical miles south of El Hierro and was towed by rescue teams towards La Estaca port on the island.

Meanwhile, 84 survivors arrived at La Restinga port in another boat. The rescue operation involved separate groups of survivors, with authorities working to bring those on board to safety and provide medical care to people who needed urgent attention. 🚤 Spain sent military emergency teams to El Hierro to treat migrants who survived the Atlantic crossing from West Africa. The island logged a record 1,990 arrivals in one day. Europe is losing control of its own front door. https://t.co/Sg5e05qsy9 — Thomas Jones (@Thomas_JonesX) November 28, 2026 ALSO READ: Indian Man Killed In Spain Days Before Return To India After 6 Years, Mother Recalls Last Call Boat Was Adrift For 3 Days According to preliminary investigations, the migrant boat had left Banjul, the capital of The Gambia, around 10 days before it was discovered near El Hierro. Its engine reportedly stopped working three days before the rescue teams spotted it, leaving nearly 100 people stranded in the open sea. Spanish news agency EFE and newspaper El Pais reported that the vessel had been drifting without power for three days before it was located.

Canary Islands Witness Record Number Of Migrant Arrivals The latest tragedy comes as the Canary Islands face a major increase in migrant arrivals. The number of people reaching the Spanish islands has risen significantly since October. On November 25, the region recorded an unprecedented daily arrival of around 2,100 migrants, most of whom reached El Hierro. The island has a population of approximately 11,400 people. The growing number of arrivals has created challenges for authorities responsible for rescue operations, temporary accommodation and medical support.

Regional Leader Calls For Action Fernando Clavijo, the leader of the Canary Islands region, expressed sadness and frustration following the latest deaths. He called on the Spanish government and the European Commission to take stronger steps to address the continuing migrant crisis.

"A lot of pain and feeling of impotence over this new tragedy," Clavijo said in a post on X. He also stressed that efforts to address migration should begin in the African countries from where many migrants start their journeys, rather than focusing only on the Spanish islands. "The humanitarian emergency doesn't start on El Hierro, but on the shores of Senegal and Gambia, where we have to act," he wrote.

The incident has also brought renewed attention to immigration as a political issue in Spain. Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has repeatedly highlighted the economic benefits of immigration, particularly its contribution to the workforce and the country's economy. However, right-wing political parties are calling for much stricter immigration controls and stronger measures to limit arrivals.

Dangerous Atlantic Route Continues To Claim Lives The Atlantic migration route from West Africa to Spain's Canary Islands is considered one of the world's most dangerous migration journeys. Every year, thousands of people attempt the crossing in overcrowded boats, often travelling through rough waters and facing powerful ocean currents. Many leave from countries such as Senegal and Gambia in the hope of reaching Spanish territory and finding better opportunities in Europe.

The journey becomes dangerous as boats are often poorly equipped, carry more passengers than they can safely hold and may travel for long periods without sufficient food, water or medical supplies. Migrant arrivals generally increase during autumn, when sea conditions are often considered more suitable for making the crossing.

ALSO READ: Spain Sees Its Biggest Strike In 14 Years, 4 Million Workers Take To Streets Over Housing Crisis | Watch You May Also Like To Watch: