An Indian businessman and a Peruvian woman were injured after a group of armed robbers ambushed their vehicle in Callao, near Peru's capital, Lima on Friday. The attackers reportedly fired more than 30 rounds at the vehicle before escaping with bags and briefcases containing jewellery packages and gold bars. The incident took place while the two victims were travelling to Jorge Chavez International Airport.

Indian Man And Peruvian Woman Injured In Attack The victims have been identified as 29-year-old Indian national Vijay Pagrani Iza and 35-year-old Peruvian woman Mari Nataly Miranda Espinoza. El Comercio reported that the incident took place around 6:30 am on the Costa Verde highway, near the Santa Rosa ramp in Callao. The two were travelling in a black armoured Jeep SUV when a group of masked men intercepted their vehicle.

Police said the attackers had followed the victims before blocking their way with several vehicles. The robbers then opened fire and targeted the windows of the SUV. Both of them suffered gunshot injuries and were taken to San Judas Tadeo Clinic in San Miguel. They are reported to be stable and out of danger.

🚨 CAUGHT ON CAM: Masked gunmen ambushed an Indian businessman and a Peruvian engineer in a highway robbery in Callao, Peru, while they were heading to the airport. https://t.co/74PdhEwJ9c — Alistair Brooks | (@AlistairBrooksH) November 27, 2026 ALSO READ: Indian Man Killed In Spain Days Before Return To India After 6 Years, Mother Recalls Last Call Video Shows Gunmen Firing At Vehicle Footage recorded by a nearby building's security camera shows how the robbery unfolded. Several vehicles can be seen surrounding the victims' SUV and blocking its movement. The video then shows armed men getting out of their vehicles and firing multiple rounds at the SUV's windows. One of the individuals, believed to be Vijay, is seen being pulled out of the vehicle by the attackers and left lying on the road.

Police Probe On The robbers then took briefcases and bags from the vehicle before fleeing in their getaway cars. Callao Police Region chief General Olger Benavides confirmed that around 10 criminals were involved in the robbery. Police also recovered mobile phones that had been thrown near a bridge during the escape. Investigators are checking whether the devices belonged to the victims or the attackers. A grey vehicle, bearing registration number B6H-624, has also come under investigation over its connection with the attack.

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