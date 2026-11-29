Albania Protests: Albania is facing another wave of political unrest as thousands of people took to the streets of the capital, Tirana on Saturday. The protesters demanded the resignation of Prime Minister Edi Rama. The fresh protest comes as public anger grows over corruption allegations, a lack of jobs, poor education and concerns about the government's decisions. What began as peaceful demonstrations has now turned violent, with clashes between protesters and police reported.

Violence Erupts During Independence Day Protest According to Reuters, clashes broke out between protesters and police during a major demonstration in Tirana. The rally took place on Albania's Independence Day, which normally brings celebrations across the country. However, thousands gathered in the main Skanderbeg Square, shouting slogans and demanding that Rama step down. The protest started peacefully, but some masked demonstrators later began throwing stones and petrol bombs at police.

They also damaged the windows of government buildings and tried to break street cameras. Police responded by using tear gas, water cannons, and rubber bullets to control the crowds. According to the Health Ministry, around 30 people were injured, including police officers and journalists.

Albania: quando il popolo oppresso non ne può più e si rivolta fa scappare anche la polizia che fa da guardiano del potere corrotto https://t.co/gL1cf3y9wp — lisameyer🏥🌈⚡️ (@lisameyerildra1) November 28, 2026 ALSO READ: From Bangladesh To Serbia: Student-Led Movements Lead To Changes In Political Landscapes Why Are Albanians Angry? The protests are linked to growing frustration over corruption, poor living conditions, unemployment, and problems in the education system. People allege that the government has failed to address their everyday struggles. The demonstrations first gained attention in May over opposition to a major tourism project on Albania's southern coast, linked to an investment company founded by Jared Kushner, US President Donald Trump's son-in-law. Later, students also joined protests and now have expanded to include calls for Rama's resignation.

El pueblo albanés se ha levantado contra el régimen sionista y corrupto. Hoy manifestación multitudinaria en el aniversario de la independencia. Los enfrentamientos con la policía son duros, como se puede ver. https://t.co/87jFwY5O2l — Ángeles Maestro (@MaestroAngeles) November 28, 2026 Protests Across Other European Nations Albania is not the only country facing public anger, several other countries across Europe have also seen massive protests. France witnessed demonstrations over education, wages and pension concerns starting in mid-September. In Italy, large strikes and rallies have focused on low salaries, rising prices and cuts to public services. Meanwhile, Spain has seen protests over expensive housing, rising rents and fewer job opportunities for young people. Portugal is also facing public demonstrations over housing costs, food prices and stagnant wages. In Belgium, workers and students have protested against government spending cuts and rising living costs. Serbia, another EU candidate country, has experienced student-led demonstrations demanding political accountability and action against corruption.

Albania's EU Membership Challenge Albania is an EU candidate country and hopes to join the European Union by 2030. However, repeated protests and concerns about corruption have added to the political challenges facing the country. ALSO READ: Protests Sweep France, Germany And Portugal On Halloween, People Take To Streets In Costumes; Shops Looted | Watch You May Also Like To Watch: