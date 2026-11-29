Los Angeles Earthquake: An earthquake of magnitude 5.0 struck Southern California on Saturday morning, shaking coastal areas and breaking glass windows at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). The earthquake was felt across LA, while several aftershocks followed shortly after the main tremor. Videos on social media showed the airport shaking, while audio recordings captured the air traffic controller telling the Delta pilot to go around as the earthquake struck.

Earthquake Strikes Near Manhattan Beach According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake struck at around 9:30 am local time. Its epicentre was about 9.7 kilometres (6 miles) west-southwest of Manhattan Beach in Los Angeles County. The quake occurred at a depth of around 9 kilometres (5.6 miles). At least six aftershocks were reported shortly after the main earthquake. Their preliminary magnitudes were 2.8, 3.0, 2.5, 3.7, 2.8 and 3.8.

Notable quake, preliminary info: M 5.0 - 6 km WSW of Manhattan Beach, CA https://t.co/1Hh7bluyCO — USGS Earthquakes (@USGS_Quakes) November 28, 2026 Windows Broken At Airport, Delta Flight Aborts Landing The earthquake caused glass windows to break inside a terminal at Los Angeles International Airport. However, airport officials said that flight operations were not affected and no injuries were reported. An air traffic controller also felt the strong shaking and told pilots approaching the airport to stop landing and go around. A Delta Airlines plane had to abort its landing as the earthquake struck. Audio recordings captured the tense moments when an air traffic controller instructed Delta Flight 1972 to abort its landing as strong earthquake tremors shook the LA airport. "Delta 1972, go around. Delta 1972, go around. We’re having a big earthquake," the controller said over the radio. The pilot immediately followed the instructions and abandoned the landing approach.

WATCH: Shattered windows seen at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) after a strong earthquake struck the region. https://t.co/Hbug8ba2aC — Scope Report (@ScopeReport_) November 28, 2026 Very proud of my son, the first officer on this flight as they had to abort the landing in Los Angeles in its final seconds because of an earthquake. That is his voice on the radio. Proud dad moment. https://t.co/AOqWMTGoA8 — Todd Crosby (@jtoddcrosby) November 28, 2026 ALSO READ: Russia To Japan And Australia: Geological Forces Behind Back-To-Back Earthquakes In The Pacific Ring Of Fire Fire Department Checks City for Damage

The Los Angeles Fire Department activated its earthquake response plan and sent teams across the city to check important buildings, roads and other public facilities. Emergency teams were asked to inspect areas by land, air and sea to look for possible damage. The California Governor's Office of Emergency Services also said it was working with local authorities to assess the situation.

Smoke Seen Near Chevron Refinery Local media also reported flames and thick black smoke near the Chevron refinery in El Segundo, south of Los Angeles International Airport. The company said the refinery had activated its safety flaring system as a precaution after the earthquake. It described the flames and smoke as controlled and said they "did not pose a safety risk to the community." Authorities have not confirmed whether the reported fire was directly caused by the earthquake.

LA Mayor Urges Residents to Prepare for Aftershocks Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass urged residents to remain alert and prepare for possible aftershocks. "A preliminary 5.0-magnitude earthquake centered near Manhattan Beach was felt across Los Angeles at 9:30 am this morning," she said. "So far, while there are no reports of major damage, the LAFD is in earthquake mode to assess potential impacts across the city. City teams will continue to monitor and update as needed,"she added.

The LAFD completed its second citywide assessment today and is no longer in earthquake mode after this morning's earthquake and aftershocks. Following the initial earthquake this morning, there were no reports of major damage to critical infrastructure. There are a few broken windows and loose ceiling tiles at LAX, but flight operations have not been impacted. Several aftershocks have occurred since the initial earthquake, and additional aftershocks are possible. The City’s Emergency Operations Center is activating, and City teams will continue to monitor conditions and provide updates as needed. Today’s seismic activity serves as an important reminder that earthquakes can happen at any time in California. Angelenos should take steps to prepare. If you feel shaking, remember to Drop, Cover, and Hold On. Download the free MyShake app, make an emergency plan with your family, assemble an emergency supply kit, and secure heavy furniture and other items in your home. Learn more and access earthquake preparedness resources at https://t.co/WeE6logsQu. — Mayor Karen Bass (@MayorOfLA) November 28, 2026 ALSO READ: Trump's Tariff Agenda Faces Republican Dissent As Democrats Prepare To Challenge Trade Policies In Congress You May Also Like To Watch: