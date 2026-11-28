Afghan women, who have already faced strict restrictions on their basic rights under Taliban rule, are now reportedly at risk of losing the use of their first names in official records. Reports suggest that Taliban authorities in the northern Balkh province have instructed government officials and healthcare workers to use the word 'Bibi' instead of women’s names in medical records, prescriptions and other official documents.

Women To Be Identified As 'Bibi' According to reports by The Guardian, Spanish newspaper El Pais and Afghan media outlet Zan Times, Taliban authorities in Balkh have instructed government employees and healthcare workers to stop using women's first names in official documents, medical records and prescriptions. Instead, they have been told to use the generic term 'Bibi', which roughly means 'grandmother' or 'older woman' and traditionally used as a form of address. El Pais reported that Karishma, an activist from Kabul who uses a false name for safety reasons, confirmed the order through WhatsApp.

Activists Raise Concerns In Afghanistan, openly using a woman’s first name, particularly in public, has traditionally been considered inappropriate in some communities due to social customs linked to the honour of her husband or children. The reported order is currently limited to Balkh province. However, women’s rights activists fear that the restriction could also spread to other parts of Afghanistan.

ALSO READ: Deadly Blast Hits School In Afghanistan's Kunar, Students Feared Among Casualties Afghan activist Lalah Osmany, who is based in Germany, has described a person's name as much more than a way of identifying them. She sees it as something that carries their identity, voice, and personal story. She warned that removing women's names is part of a wider effort to deny them their humanity. Her concerns come against the backdrop of restrictions imposed on Afghan women since Talibanre's return in 2021.

European Democrats, Elon Musk React The directive has also drawn criticism on social media, with the European Democrats strongly opposing the move. In a post on X, the group criticised the Taliban for further restricting women's rights and said that removing their names from medical records was another example of systematic dehumanisation. The post also referred to reports of women being addressed with degrading terms such as 'goats' or 'cows', alongside the instruction to use 'Bibi'.

After stripping women of their freedom and education, the Taliban are ordering the removal of their names from medical records in Balkh province. Women must be called “Bibi” (grandmother), while activists report degrading references to them as “goats” or “cows”. This is systematic dehumanisation. No relations with the Taliban. No more invitations. No international legitimacy. We owe Afghan #women a moral debt. We must never abandon their fight for freedom and dignity #Afghanistan — European Democrats (@democrats_eu) November 26, 2026 Elon Musk Calls The Development 'Extremely troubling' Space X CEO Elon Musk described the news as 'Extremely troubling' on his X account. Other social media users also expressed anger and concern over the reported restriction. A user wrote, "Women in Afghanistan no longer even have the right to have a NAME. How long will we keep pretending that this has nothing to do with religion, when it does? A religion whose rules are being used to strip women of their most basic rights."