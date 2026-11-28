Myanmar Airstrike: At least 30 people, including an infant and several schoolchildren, died on Saturday after a school in Myanmar was struck by an airstrike, reported news agency Reuters. As per a local witness and a ‌spokesperson with the ⁠opposition National Unity Government, the airstrike in rebel-controlled village in central Magway Region caused panic among the locals.

"I heard the sound of aircraft flying nearby, but I thought they would not bomb our area," the witness was quoted as saying by AFP. "Then I heard a bomb blast and saw lots of smoke where the airstrike hit," he added.

Earlier in September, an airstrike carried out by Myanmar's military near a market in territory controlled by a powerful rebel group killed at least 49 people and wounded 58 others. The attack in western Rakhine state was the latest in a series of deadly airstrikes against pro-democracy resistance forces and ethnic armed groups across the country.

ALSO READ: Karthigai Deepam Lit At Thiruparankundram Deepathoon Pillar Amid Tight Security After SC Order Myanmar has been in turmoil since the military seized power from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi on February 1, 2021, triggering widespread opposition. After security forces suppressed peaceful protests with lethal force, many opponents of military rule took up arms, plunging large parts of the country into conflict.

The Arakan Army is the well-trained and well-armed military wing of a movement seeking autonomy for Rakhine's ethnic minority from Myanmar's central government. It launched an offensive in Rakhine in November 2023 and has since captured a strategically important regional military headquarters and 14 of the state's 17 townships.

ALSO READ: Uttarakhand: 7 Killed, 5 Injured As Eeco Falls Into Gorge In Pauri Garhwal; Rescue Operations Underway The military has imposed severe restrictions on trade routes since fighting intensified in Rakhine, worsening food shortages. In December, a military airstrike on a hospital in Rakhine''s Mrauk-U township killed at least 34 people and wounded 80 others. (Updates to follow)