- Bangladesh rejects ex-PM Sheikh Hasina's December 16 return plan.
- Government warns Sheikh Hasina will be arrested upon entry.
- Hasina faces death sentence for 2024 uprising-related crimes.
Bangladesh has rejected former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's proposed return on December 16, while warning that she would be arrested if she entered the country. The response comes after Hasina's spokesperson announced that she planned to return from India on the anniversary of Bangladesh's 1971 Liberation War victory.
Information and Broadcasting Adviser Zahed Ur Rahman dismissed the possibility of her return on Saturday morning while speaking to reporters at an exhibition at the July Revolution Memorial Museum, according to The Daily Observer.
"December is approaching, and an ousted autocrat, Sheikh Hasina, is talking about returning to the country. But there is no possibility of her return," Zahed said.
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He also said the exhibition was aimed at preserving the memories of those killed during the July 2024 uprising and the violence allegedly carried out by Hasina and her party.
"Not only Sheikh Hasina but also her party should be erased from the people's minds in Bangladesh," he added.
Hasina's Spokesperson Makes December 16 Appeal
The controversy began after Hasina's spokesperson, Syed Mozammel Ali, announced that the former prime minister intended to return to Bangladesh on December 16, celebrated as Victory Day.
Ali said Hasina had asked the government to arrange her air travel from New Delhi to Dhaka aboard Biman Bangladesh Airlines, the country's national carrier.
"Since Sheikh Hasina was flown to India on a Bangladesh aircraft on August 5th, 2024, she now calls upon the government to arrange for her air transport from Delhi back to Dhaka," he said in a statement.
Arguing that the government was responsible for facilitating her return, Ali added, "Having exiled her contrary to the Constitution under such circumstances, it is now the responsibility of the government to make possible her return to Bangladesh on Victory Day on December 16th."
'She Will Be Arrested': Bangladesh's Warning
Foreign Affairs State Minister Shama Obaed Islam has also made the government's position clear, warning that Hasina would face arrest if she returned.
"As soon as she tries to enter Bangladesh, she will be arrested. And she will be taken to jail, and the law will take its course," she said.
The government has maintained that Hasina cannot simply arrange her return through a personal announcement and must come back through the formal extradition process with India.
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Why Is Sheikh Hasina Living In India?
Hasina fled Bangladesh on August 5, 2024, following a student-led uprising that ended her 15-year rule. She has been living in India since then.
In November 2025, Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal sentenced her to death in absentia for crimes against humanity linked to the crackdown on protesters during the uprising. Hasina has rejected the charges and the verdict.
Bangladesh has sought her extradition from India. New Delhi has said the request is being examined through the legal process.
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