Israel Government Formation: With the December 6 deadline approaching for the formation of Israel's next government, Prime Minister and Likud party leader Benjamin Netanyahu has made a major offer to opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot. He has agreed to let him serve as prime minister first under a rotation arrangement. The proposal marks a significant development in Eisenkot's efforts to form a unity government. Eisenkot has also responded by inviting Netanyahu for urgent negotiations, saying his team is ready to make compromises.

Netanyahu Offers Eisenkot First Turn As PM In a post on X on Saturday, Netanyahu said Israel needed unity to deal with immediate threats to its security and future. He said all parties that recognise Israel as the Jewish people's nation-state should come together. Stating that his party was the largest in the country, with 2,50,000 more voters than Eisenkot's party, Netanyahhu argued that he should naturally lead the proposed unity government.

However, noting the seriousness of the situation, Netanyahu said he was willing to make compromises and allow Eisenkot to serve as PM first under a rotation arrangement. "But given the gravity of the existential danger and the possibility that a government will be formed that lacks the ability to confront it, my responsibility as a leader requires me to set everything aside, including the principle of the largest party, and agree that Gadi Eisenkot will serve first as prime minister, while I will serve as alternate prime minister at the beginning of the term," Netanyahu wrote.

אזרחי ישראל, לפני ימים אחדים, האמת והצדק יצאו לאור בבית המשפט. זה קרה בזכות רבים בעם ישראל שעמדו לצידי בעשור האחרון, ובראשם רעייתי שרה ובניי יאיר ואבנר – שעברו סבל קשה ותמכו בי בכל החזיתות. בימים האחרונים, ראינו דבר נוסף: מראות מזעזעים בכנסת - עזיבת האולם בעת ההמנון, הפניית הגב להלומי הקרב וטריקת הדלת בפני המשפחות השכולות. ביום רביעי האחרון, הדרישה של רע"מ והמשותפת הביאה להפלת הצעת חוק שנועדה למנוע החזרת גופות מחבלים למשפחותיהם. מה שאנחנו רואים היום בכנסת זו רק ההתחלה. זה יקרה גם בממשלה. בלי לירות כדור אחד, גורמים עוינים ישתלטו על המדינה מבפנים. תומכי הטרור מתכננים לתת אזרחות ישראלית למאות אלפי פלסטינים שיכנסו לישראל מיהודה, שומרון, עזה ומדינות שכנות בטענה של איחוד משפחות; להקים אוטונומיה ערבית בגליל ובנגב; לסגת מאזורי הביטחון בעזה, סוריה ולבנון ולהחזיר את המחבלים לפתח יישובינו; ובסופו של דבר להקים מדינה פלסטינית בחסות איראן על חורבותיה של מדינת ישראל. כדי להכשיר את הקמת ממשלת האסון הזאת, חלק מחברי מפלגות תומכי טרור מדברים מילים רכות בעברית, בעוד שבערבית כולם מביעים תמיכה מוחלטת בארגוני הטרור ובהשמדת ישראל – תחת עקרון התקייה שמותר לשקר לכופרים כדי להביסם. כפי שאמר שלשום ח"כ בכר עואודה, בכיר ברשימה המשותפת, הוא וחבריו יכבלו את ידי ממשלת השמאל להילחם באויבנו: "נהיה נגד כל מלחמה שתיפתח נגד עמנו". רוב מוחלט של אזרחי ישראל לא נופל בפח של תרגיל שקוף זה. מאז הגילויים המהדהדים בבית המשפט והאירועים המבישים בכנסת, רבים פונים אליי בכמיהה לאחדות. ביניהם יש גם רבים שלא הצביעו עבורי שאומרים שנוכח מה שהתברר במשפט אין יותר תירוץ לחרם שמנע אחדות. אחדות זו היא צו השעה. אנו נדרשים להתמודד עם סכנות מיידיות שמאיימות על עצם קיומנו. הדרך היחידה לעשות זאת היא בשילוב כל המפלגות שרואות בישראל כמדינת הלאום של העם היהודי. נגיע להסכמות בנושאים שעומדים על הפרק, לרבות נושא הגיוס ולימוד התורה עליו נגיע להבנות עם שותפינו החרדים. הליכוד בהנהגתי היא המפלגה הגדולה ביותר במדינה, בפער גדול של רבע מיליון יותר מצביעים מאשר מפלגתו של איזנקוט. מטבע הדברים אני צריך להוביל את ממשלת האחדות, או לפחות להיות ראשון ברוטציה. אך נוכח עוצמת הסכנה הקיומית והאפשרות שתקום ממשלה שאין לה את היכולת להתמודד עם סכנה זו, אחריותי כמנהיג מחייבת אותי לשים הכל בצד, כולל את עקרון המפלגה הגדולה, ולהסכים לכך שגדי איזנקוט יכהן ראשון כראש ממשלה, ואני אכהן בתחילת הקדנציה כראש ממשלה חליפי. אני מצפה שלנוכח הסכמתי זו נפתח מיד במו"מ אמיתי, כנה ומואץ שבו תהיה נכונות דומה לפשרות ולוויתורים גם בצד השני, להקמת ממשלת האחדות הלאומית שתהדוף את הסכנות ותבטיח את ביטחון ישראל ועתידה. — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) November 28, 2026 ALSO READ: Netanyahu Under Pressure After Polls Defeat, Seeks Trump's Support To Resume Iran War As Israeli Spy Chief Heads To US Eisenkot Invites Netanyahu For Talks Responding to Netanyahu's offer, Eisenkot said genuine national unity should be based on shared values and a new political direction. In a post on X, he revealed that a detailed proposal had already been sent to Netanyahu through a secret communication channel established at the prime minister's request. According to Eisenkot, his team had also offered major compromises on several important issues before signing another coalition agreement.

However, he said Netanyahu had not responded to the proposal so far. "If Likud is ready for genuine unity, I am ready to assess the seriousness of its intentions over the next 24 hours, and I invite Netanyahu and his team, tonight, to the Dan Accadia Hotel in Herzliya, where I am staying with my negotiating team, to conduct genuine and accelerated negotiations on basic guidelines and policy issues-based on the detailed proposal to which Netanyahu has yet to respond," Eisenkot wrote.

האחדות לה ישראל זקוקה, לה אני נכון ועבורה אני מוכן לשלם מחירים פוליטיים - היא אחדות בין אזרחי ישראל על בסיס ערכים; אחדות של דרך חדשה ואחרת, שתוקיר ותעלה על נס את הסולידריות הישראלית אותה אני רואה כרכיב בסיסי בביטחון הלאומי של ישראל. לכן, ביום ראשון האחרון הועברה הצעה מפורטת לנתניהו בציר חשאי, שהוקם לבקשתו, שכללה התייחסות לנושאי מהות. בחלקם, כפי ששיתפתי אתכם לפני כניסת השבת, הועברו עמדות פשרה משמעותיות מצידנו. כל זאת, בטרם חתמנו על הסכם קואליציוני אחר. עד רגע זה לא הוחזרה אלינו תשובה לנושאים אלו. מזה כשלושה שבועות צוותי ואני מציעים ומנסים לנהל משא ומתן אמיתי, כן ומואץ אך נתקלים בסירוב והתחמקות. בזמן שחלף גובשו קווי היסוד של הממשלה שבכוונתי להביא להשבעה בימים הקרובים והם יהוו בסיס לכל ממשלה עתידית בראשותי. אם הליכוד נכון לאחדות אמת, אני נכון לבחון ביממה הקרובה את מידת הרצינות שלו ומזמין את נתניהו ואת צוותו, עוד הלילה, למלון דן אכדיה בהרצליה, שם אני נמצא עם צוות המו״מ שלי, לניהול משא ומתן אמיתי ומואץ על קווי יסוד ונושאי מדיניות - על בסיס ההצעה המפורטת, לה נתניהו טרם השיב. אני מחוייב לאזרחי ישראל, כולל אלו שלא הצביעו לי ולשותפיי - להמשיך ולפעול על מנת להביא להקמת ממשלה טובה לכלל אזרחי ישראל כבר בימים הקרובים. — Gadi Eisenkot - גדי איזנקוט (@gadi_eisenkot) November 28, 2026 Unity Government Talks Gain Momentum As both leaders express willingness to make compromises, talks on forming a national unity government appear to be gaining momentum. However, differences over key policy issues and the direction of the government remain. The proposed unity government will need to address several issues, including military conscription, religious studies, national security, and the government's basic policy direction. With Eisenkot inviting Netanyahu to join him for talks at the Dan Accadia Hotel in Herzliya, the upcoming negotiations could play an important role in determining what kind of government Israel will see next. Despite the progress in coalition bid, Eisenkot still faces challenges to prove the majority in the 120-member Knesset. His four-party bloc currently has 48 seats (including Together), short of the 61 needed for a parliamentary majority. He would need support from Arab-led parties, ultra-Orthodox parties or a combination of them to cross the majority mark if talks with Netanyahu fails.

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