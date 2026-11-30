Dhaka: Bangladesh and Pakistan signed a five-year agreement on Sunday to facilitate government-to-government trade in essential commodities and agricultural products, in a move to strengthen supply chains and diversify import sources, according to local media reports. The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) and the Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) at a ceremony in Dhaka, the state-run BSS news agency reported. The agreement covers potential trade in rice, wheat, sugar, edible oils, pulses, agricultural products and inputs, based on the requirements and mutual consent of both countries, BSS said.

The pact does not commit either side to importing or exporting specific products. Individual transactions will be negotiated separately, with agreements specifying prices, quantities, quality standards and delivery schedules, it said. Pakistan's fresh tactic to woo Bangladesh The development comes amid renewed diplomatic engagement between the two countries. Bangladesh Parliament Speaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmad returned to Dhaka on Sunday after a six-day official visit to Pakistan, which began on November 23.

ALSO READ: How Bangladesh's Garment Industry Unrest Is Creating New Opportunities For India | EXPLAINED During the visit, Ahmad said Bangladesh and Pakistan had decided to "forget the past and look to the future", according to The Daily Star newspaper. The MoU on Sunday was signed by TCB Chairman Mohammad Faisal Azad on behalf of Bangladesh and Pakistan's High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Imran Haider, on behalf of Pakistan.

From rice to spices, Bangladesh-Pakistan trade aim to boost ties Haider said his country had surplus stocks of agricultural products, including basmati rice, onions, potatoes and spices, and was ready to supply them according to Bangladesh's requirements, The Daily Star reported.

He said cooperation between the two countries had recently expanded in trade, education and communication. Pakistan has also withdrawn anti-dumping duties on hydrogen peroxide imported from Bangladesh, he added. The agreement will remain in force for five years and will automatically renew for another five years unless either side decides otherwise.

ALSO READ: Sheikh Hasina's Brutal Reality Check Ahead Of Return, Says 'Bangladeshis Would Have Faced Pakistani Military Boots' Bangladesh Commerce Secretary Sharf Uddin Ahmed Choudhury said the MoU would establish direct and well-structured commercial relations between the state-owned trading organisations of the two countries, The Daily Star reported. He said it would protect their economic interests and create new opportunities for cooperation in importing and exporting essential commodities and agricultural products.

(Note: Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Daily Jagran staff. Credit: PTI) You may also like to watch

