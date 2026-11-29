Karachi: Eleven coal mine workers were abducted and killed by unidentified militants in Pakistan's Balochistan province on Sunday, a senior police officer said. According to SP Tayyab Iqbal, attackers ambushed two vehicles carrying coal miners in Kohlu district's Chamalang area and took them to the nearby Housri mountains.

"Their bodies were later recovered in the same area," he said. No insurgent group claim responsibility No insurgent group or individual has claimed responsibility for the attack. Police have cordoned off the area and launched a search operation for the attackers. Four of the workers have been identified as locals from Duki in Ziarat district, they said.

The Balochistan province bordering Afghanistan has witnessed a surge in abductions and attacks on civilians and security forces in recent years, prompting the government to intensify anti-terror operation. Rise in attacks in Balochistan Pakistan Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi ⁠condemned the attack, calling it an act of extreme brutality. Balochistan, a mineral-rich province which borders Afghanistan and Iran, has long ⁠been plagued by a separatist insurgency. Pakistani authorities have accused the Baloch Liberation Army ‌of many recent killings in the restive province. Also, Pakistan accuses India and Afghanistan of patronising militant groups, a charge the two countries reject.

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