Islamabad: Tensions in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) have taken a new turn, with an armed group threatening to resist security operations against civilians while a senior Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) commander has acknowledged the outfit's presence in the region. The developments come amid an ongoing anti-government agitation led by the Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JKJAAC), which has reportedly been continuing for 172 days.

Jaish Commander Claims Presence In PoK At a conference in Islamabad, Jaish-e-Mohammed commander Masood Ilyas Kashmiri, also known as Abu Mohammad, reportedly acknowledged that the banned outfit had operational centres in Rawalakot and the Dharamsal area of Poonch district. He claimed that several members of the organisation were locals participating in the ongoing protests.

Kashmiri further claimed that JeM representatives had held eight meetings with JKJAAC leaders following civilian deaths during demonstrations. Despite ideological differences, he said the outfit had offered armed personnel to provide security to a delegation travelling to Rawalakot for negotiations.

According to an NDTV report, Kashmiri and another JeM representative, Abdullah Saeed Shah, were involved in mediation efforts with protest leaders. Armed Group Issues Warning Meanwhile, a masked man identified in media reports as Ghazi Shehzad, also known as Shehzad Khan, appeared in a video alongside armed men, declaring that his group, the Janbaz Force, would resist any unlawful action against civilians in Rawalakot and other parts of PoK.

Shehzad reportedly denied having any organisational association with the JKJAAC. The protest committee has also distanced itself from armed organisations. In a video statement on November 28, committee member Khawaja Mujtaba Banday said the movement had no connection with any armed group. ALSO READ: From TV Reporter To Trump Aide: 24-Year-Old Beni Rae Harmony Appointed As White House Assistant Press Secretary He alleged that the emergence of such outfits could undermine the peaceful agitation and derail negotiations. The committee reiterated its commitment to democratic and peaceful methods and announced a 'Kafan March' from Rawalakot on December 3. Who Is Ghazi Shehzad? According to NDTV, Shehzad previously served as a Havildar in the Pakistan Army's Air Defence unit and received the Imtiazi Sanad in March 2000. He reportedly left military service in 2001 and subsequently joined Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). He was later arrested after infiltrating Jammu and Kashmir in 2007.

ALSO READ: 'Pak Misusing Islamic Bloc For Bigoted Agenda': MEA Slams Anti-India Message At OIC Meet, Demands Islamabad Vacate PoK After his release, he allegedly became associated with other militant networks and established the Janbaz Force in 2023 as the armed wing of his organisation, Tehreek-e-Tawassuf Jammu Kashmir. Shehzad was arrested in May 2023 but was among the prisoners who escaped from Rawalakot district jail in June 2024, according to local media reports. Concerns Over Possible Security Crackdown The emergence of armed groups alongside the ongoing protests has raised concerns about the possibility of a wider security confrontation in PoK. The report also highlighted allegations of a possible strategy involving armed threats, mediation through groups considered sympathetic to the authorities and a subsequent security crackdown. These allegations have not been independently established.

The situation remains tense as the JKJAAC continues to press its demands while maintaining that its campaign is peaceful and has no organisational or operational links with armed groups. You may also like to watch