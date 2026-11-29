UK Study Visa: The dream of studying in the United Kingdom is becoming harder for international students, especially those from India. The latest UK Home Office figures show a sharp fall in student visa approvals, rising refusals and tighter rules for universities. Indian students are among those affected by the stricter rules as student visas granted to Indian applicants fell by nearly 29 per cent in the year ending September 2026. This decline is significant as it may make it harder for Indian students hoping to pursue higher education in the UK.

Student Visa Numbers Fall Sharply According to UK Home Office data released on November 26, the UK granted 335,801 sponsored study visas in the year ending September 2026. This was 23 per cent lower than the previous year. The number was also 49 per cent below the record level seen in June 2023. The biggest fall was among students applying to study in the UK for the first time. Visas granted to main applicants dropped 23 per cent to 322,287.

Indian Students Face Bigger Setback India remains one of the biggest sources of international students in the UK after China. However, the latest figures show that visas granted to Indian students fell 29 per cent to 69,855 in the year ending September 2026. Indian students accounted for 22 per cent of all sponsored study visa grants. This decline shows that Indian students are also facing a tougher path to UK universities amid higher refusal rates and stricter checks.

ALSO READ: IBM's US Visa Halt: India Has Most Overseas Jobs, But Relocating Employees Could Face 80% Pay Cut Why Is It Getting Tougher? One major reason behind the visa plunge is the UK's effort to control immigration. The government has tightened rules for international students. The measures include restrictions on bringing family members to the country. Since January 2024, most international students have not been allowed to bring dependents, except in certain cases.

Universities are also facing stricter rules. From June this year, they need to keep their student visa refusal rate below 5 per cent. They must also ensure that at least 95 per cent of students who accept offers actually join their courses. If universities fail to meet these conditions, they risk losing their permission to sponsor international students. As a result, universities may be checking applications carefully and avoiding applicants they believe could face visa problems.

Visa Refusals And Withdrawals Rise The refusal rate for UK sponsored study visas reached 6.4 per cent in the year ending September 2026. According to an analysis of Home Office data by Higher Insights and The Admit, this was the highest level in around 11 years.

What Lies Ahead For Students? The fall in student visa numbers shows that getting admission to a UK university is no longer the only challenge as students must also meet visa requirements. At the same time, universities remain under pressure to check applications. For Indian students planning to study in the UK, the changing rules mean they need to prepare carefully and stay updated with the changes in immigration or visa rules.

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