A man was caught after stealing eyewear in Canada’s Cookstock after he replaced the original Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses with a counterfeit one. The man unknowingly had switched on the recording feature of the glasses.

The incident occurred on November 11, at 7.30 pm, when the man entered a store. He asked the employees to show him a pair of glasses. The store employee then gave him Ray-Ban Meta Smart glasses.

This genius walks into a store in Cookstown, swaps a pair of Ray Ban Meta glasses for fakes & walks out thinking he pulled it off. Except for the fact that the glasses he just stole uploaded a crystal clear video of his face while he posed in the mirror like a complete moron. https://t.co/9VwMmHEAbA — Seinfeld’s Puffy Shirt 🇨🇦 🇺🇸 (@JoniWagner) November 28, 2026

How did the theft unfold?

The South Simcoe Police said the suspect used the opportunity and attempted to switch and steal the product. While wearing the glasses, he swapped the original pair with a fake one that he had brought along. He then returned the fake glasses to the staff and left the store.

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