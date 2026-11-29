- Thief stole Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses from a Cookstown store.
- Accidentally activated recording, documenting his own criminal act
- Police released footage, seeking public help to identify suspect.
A man was caught after stealing eyewear in Canada’s Cookstock after he replaced the original Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses with a counterfeit one. The man unknowingly had switched on the recording feature of the glasses.
The incident occurred on November 11, at 7.30 pm, when the man entered a store. He asked the employees to show him a pair of glasses. The store employee then gave him Ray-Ban Meta Smart glasses.
This genius walks into a store in Cookstown, swaps a pair of Ray Ban Meta glasses for fakes & walks out thinking he pulled it off. Except for the fact that the glasses he just stole uploaded a crystal clear video of his face while he posed in the mirror like a complete moron. https://t.co/9VwMmHEAbA— Seinfeld’s Puffy Shirt 🇨🇦 🇺🇸 (@JoniWagner) November 28, 2026
How did the theft unfold?
The South Simcoe Police said the suspect used the opportunity and attempted to switch and steal the product. While wearing the glasses, he swapped the original pair with a fake one that he had brought along. He then returned the fake glasses to the staff and left the store.
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Moments after the man left the store, the employees discovered the theft. However, when they checked a device that had previously been paired with the stolen glasses, they found shocking evidence.
The suspect had accidentally activated the recording feature while trying on the glasses. As a result, footage of him wearing the stolen pair was uploaded to the previously paired device, providing investigators with clear images and video of the man.
'Avoid Leaving Evidence Behind'
In its social media appeal, South Simcoe Police highlighted the irony of the discovery, saying, "Those who commit crimes typically try to avoid leaving evidence behind. In this case, however, the suspect may have helpfully documented his own crime.Following the incident, the police released images and video footage of the suspect, and sought the public's assistance in identifying him.
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Anyone who recognises the man or has information about the November 11 theft has been urged to contact South Simcoe Police.
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