Turkish Filmmaker Faysal Soysal openly criticised all countries for remaining silent and choosing “self-interest” on the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. At the 57th International Film Festival of India in Goa. The filmmaker claimed that people need individuals like Mahatma Gandhi to restore peace in the world.

The movie Rahma, made by Soysal, received the ICFT-UNESCO Gandhi Medal on Saturday. Soysal dedicated the award to Palestinians, particularly children in Gaza, and criticised world leaders for their silence over the humanitarian crisis. What did he say? He was unable to attend the ceremony, so Soysal sent a message that was read out by his friend and cinematographer Emre Pekakr, who accepted the award on his behalf. ALSO READ: Kerala-Born, Harvard Graduate And Vocal On Gaza: Nithya Raman's Historic Journey To Becoming Los Angeles Mayor "Throughout history, humanity has survived its darkest times because good people united with hope and faith," Soysal said. In his message, the filmmaker described the situation in Gaza in stark terms, saying children were dying from starvation and hospitals were being destroyed by bombs.

He also criticised political leaders for remaining silent, accusing them of prioritising fear and self-interest. "Genocide is unfolding right before our eyes, with children being destroyed by starvation and hospitals by bombs. Despite politicians choosing silence out of fear and self-interest, people of conscience are out in the streets and refuse to be silent," he added.

ALSO READ: Israel Strikes Hamas Leadership Again, Rafah Commander Who Planned October 7 Attack Killed In Gaza Dedicating the medal to Palestinians, Soysal said he hoped it would represent "the rebirth of the humanity we lost in Palestine", particularly for children in Gaza who, he said, continued to hold on to hope. Israel's Diplomat Lambasts Filmmaker's Remarks The Turkish filmmaker's remarks drew sharp criticism from Yaniv Revach, Israel's Consul General for Mid-West India. In a post on X, Revach expressed deep anguish over what he described as an attempt to hijack the IFFI award ceremony.

While acknowledging the right to dissent and criticize Israel, Revach challenged the filmmaker's position by highlighting Turkey's refusal to recognize the Armenian Genocide and its domestic restrictions on political opposition and press freedom. He further accused the filmmaker of aiming to sow discord and undermine India-Israel relations.Revach followed up with an additional statement on the platform a few hours later.

He also followed it up with another tweet after a couple of hours.