A 51-year-old Uber driver, Mohamed Yusuf, has died in a hospital in Minnesota, US, two weeks after he was allegedly attacked by a passenger. Yusuf suffered serious injuries after being strangled with a seatbelt, run over by his own car and left in a ditch on November 14. The accused, identified as 25-year-old Indian-origin Samit Apurva Patel, was initially charged with attempted murder and carjacking. However, prosecutors have now announced plans to increase the charges following Yusuf's death.

How Did The Attack Happen? According to ABC News, court documents state that Yusuf was driving Patel when a conversation about his name reportedly took place. After hearing the name Mohamed, Patel allegedly said that he did not like it. Yusuf was speaking to his brother, who also works as an Uber driver, over the phone during the incident.

His brother reportedly heard Patel make the comment before hearing Yusuf shout in Somali that he was being choked with a belt and run over. Authorities said Yusuf was strangled with a seatbelt before being run over by his own vehicle and abandoned in a ditch. Yusuf suffered multiple svere injuries, including broken ribs, a fractured leg, damage to his spine, collapsed lungs, and internal bleeding.

ALSO READ: Indian Man Killed In Spain Days Before Return To India After 6 Years, Mother Recalls Last Call Several of his organs were also removed following the attack. According to his family, Yusuf underwent five surgeries while receiving treatment. He died on Saturday morning at Hennepin County Medical Center. Murder Charges To Be Increased Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty said prosecutors would change the charges against Patel to second-degree intentional murder following Yusuf's death. Patel had earlier faced charges of attempted second-degree murder and carjacking. Patel's lawyer, Catherine Turner, said her client was mourning Yusuf's death and asked people not to reach conclusions while the case was still ongoing.

Patel was released on Wednesday after posting bond. His release conditions included electronic monitoring and restrictions on travelling outside Minnesota without court permission. His next court hearing was scheduled for December 12. Yusuf's death has caused concern among Minnesota's Somali community, which has the largest Somali population in the US. His son, Mustafa Osman, said his father moved to America in 1993 and worked as a driver.

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