A new set of guidelines for police officers in the United Kingdom has sparked debate over how they should interact with Muslim communities. The document reportedly asks officers to follow several cultural practices when visiting Muslim homes and mosques. These include dressing modestly, removing shoes, avoiding certain areas and considering gender when speaking to people

What Does The Official Police Document Say? According to a report by The Telegraph, the guidelines are part of the National Faith Toolkit, published by the National Police Chiefs' Council (NPCC) with support from the College of Policing, Greater Manchester Police and national police faith networks. The document aims to help officers understand the customs, beliefs, religious places and important traditions of 23 faiths and belief systems. These include Islam, Christianity, Judaism, Buddhism, Jainism, the Baha'i faith and Humanism.

Female Officers Given Cultural Guidance However, the section covering Islam is much longer and contains more detailed instructions than the sections on several other religions. The toolkit advises police officers to consider cultural practices when interacting with Muslim men and women. It states that officers should think about gender-related customs during both conversations and physical contact. The document says: "Cultural factors should be considered when interacting with the opposite sex."

ALSO READ: Italy Tightens School Rules, Bans Burqas And Niqabs; Violators Face Fines Of Up To Rs 1 Lakh It also suggests that, in certain situations, an officer of the same gender may be better suited to speak with a Muslim individual. When visiting mosques or Muslim homes, officers have also been advised to dress modestly, cover themselves appropriately and remove their shoes. They are asked to remain quiet and respectful, avoid disturbing people during prayers and stay away from areas meant for the opposite gender. Another instruction advises officers to "avoid the use of dogs" while carrying out police work in Muslim spaces.

Nigel Farage Criticises Police Guidance The guidance has faced criticism from political figures, including British MP Nigel Farage. Reacting to the document on X, Farage questioned why police officers were being given these instructions. He wrote: "Dress modestly'. Must report 'anti-Muslim hate' but not anti-Christian hate. 'Someone from the same sex would be best placed to interact with a Muslim household'. This is police guidance on Islam. Outrageous. Yet more two-tier policing. Remove it and treat all equally."

‘Dress modestly’. Must report ‘anti-Muslim hate’ but not anti-Christian hate. ‘Someone from the same sex would be best placed to interact with a Muslim household’. This is police guidance on Islam. Outrageous. Yet more two-tier policing. Remove it and treat all equally. — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) November 28, 2026 A social media user wrote, "Since when did British police officers have to adjust how they dress, speak and carry out their duties to accommodate religious sensitivities? The NPCC's faith toolkit tells officers to consider gender restrictions, avoid dogs and sometimes use same-sex officers when dealing with Muslims. Its Islam section is also longer than those covering the other 22 faiths. Respecting religion must never come at the expense of equality, impartial policing or the authority of British law. One standard of policing, for everyone." ALSO READ: Taliban Bars Use Of Women's First Names, Orders 'Bibi' In Official Records; Elon Musk Reacts As Outrage Grows

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