Pakistan has sent a fresh contingent of its army personnel to Saudi Arabia following a formal send-off ceremony on Sunday. The deployment comes at a time of growing security concerns in Saudi Arabia, following attacks by Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels. Pakistan's military has said that the soldiers will operate within Saudi territory under existing defence cooperation arrangements between the two countries.

Pakistan Army Holds Send-Off Ceremony The Pakistan Army organised a send-off ceremony for its troops before their departure for Saudi Arabia. The move marks another step in the growing defence cooperation between Islamabad and Riyadh. However, the military has not revealed how many soldiers are part of the deployment or provided details about their responsibilities. The authorities have also not announced the exact date of the troops' arrival in Saudi Arabia or how long they are expected to remain there.

Pakistan Army troops depart for Saudi Arabia. The ceremony was attended by Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, Saudi Ambassador Dr. Rajeh Tami Albugamy, Lt Gen Omer Ahmed Bokhari and Lt Gen Muhammad Umer Bashir, reaffirming strong defence ties between the two nations. https://t.co/5r4qR99zvB — Tayyaba Shahid (@Tayyaba881) November 29, 2026 Notably, Pakistan's military presence in Saudi Arabia dates back to the 1960s, when Pakistani personnel were sent to train Saudi forces and assist the Royal Saudi Air Force. After the 1979 Iranian Revolution, military cooperation expanded to include wider security responsibilities. On December 14, 1982, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia signed a formal military cooperation agreement to strengthen their defence partnership. During the 1980s and the 1991 Gulf War, around 13,000 to 15,000 Pakistani troops were reportedly stationed in Saudi Arabia. Over time, this number declined, reaching approximately 1,600 to 2,600 trainers and military advisers by 2018. While Pakistan does not officially disclose the exact number of its troops stationed in Saudi Arabia, media and diplomatic reports estimate that around 30,000 to 40,000 Pakistani soldiers are currently deployed in Saudi Arabia.

ALSO READ: Pakistani Intruder Shot Dead By BSF Along International Border In Punjab's Pathankot Troops To Strengthen Saudi Arabia's Defence According to the Pakistani military, the deployed personnel will perform their assigned duties inside Saudi Arabia in line with existing agreements and established defence cooperation arrangements. The military said the deployment is intended to improve the Kingdom's ability to respond to growing security challenges.

"The troops will discharge their assigned responsibilities within Saudi territory, under agreed commitments and the established framework of defence cooperation," and that "this deployment will contribute towards further strengthening the Kingdom’s defensive capabilities amid emerging security concerns," the Pakistani military said in a statement.

Pakistan, Saudi And Turkiye Reaffirm Defence Ties The deployment also comes shortly after defence and military officials from Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkiye held discussions in Islamabad on Friday. During the meeting, the three countries reaffirmed their commitment to supporting Riyadh under their trilateral defence agreement, Mecca Joint Defence Pact, signed on August 7. The discussions focused on collective security responsibilities and diplomatic efforts to reduce tensions across the region.

While Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkiye held discussions on regional security and the ongoing Houthi conflict, the leaders did not publicly outline any specific military steps to address the situation. Under the Mecca agreement, an attack on any one of the three countries would be considered an attack on all members. The three countries have maintained that the agreement is defensive in nature and is not aimed at any particular country. The agreement provides a framework for closer military coordination and collective defence among the three nations.

Pakistan has repeatedly clarified that its defence cooperation with Saudi Arabia and Turkiye is not directed against any other country, including neighbouring Iran. Meanwhile, Houthi forces have intensified their missile and drone strikes targeting Saudi Arabia and commercial vessels following the breakdown of a period of relative calm in July 2026.

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