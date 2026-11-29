A father has shared a proud moment on social media after revealing that his son was serving as the first officer aboard a Delta Air Lines flight that narrowly avoided landing during an earthquake in Los Angeles. Todd Crosby took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his pride in his son, who was part of the crew operating Delta Flight 1972 when the incident unfolded on Saturday.

The aircraft was approaching Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) and was just seconds away from touching down when a 5.0-magnitude earthquake struck Southern California. Following instructions from air traffic control, the pilots aborted the landing and performed a manoeuvre known as a go-around.

🚨 EARTHQUAKE AT LAX! A 5.2 magnitude earthquake hit the Los Angeles area, and our 24/7 live cameras at LAX captured the shaking as it happened! Watch the moment it was captured live on the Airline Videos Live cameras on November 28th, 2026! https://t.co/0qGYXcJyXs — AIRLINE VIDEOS (@airlinevideos) November 28, 2026

"Very proud of my son"

Crosby revealed that his son was the first officer on the flight and that the voice heard communicating with air traffic control in the viral footage belonged to him. "Very proud of my son, the first officer on this flight as they had to abort the landing in Los Angeles in its final seconds because of an earthquake. That is his voice on the radio. Proud dad moment," he wrote.

Very proud of my son, the first officer on this flight as they had to abort the landing in Los Angeles in its final seconds because of an earthquake. That is his voice on the radio. Proud dad moment. https://t.co/AOqWMTGoA8 — Todd Crosby (@jtoddcrosby) November 28, 2026

The dramatic incident was captured during a live broadcast by aviation livestreaming platform Airline Videos Live. The footage showed the aircraft approaching the runway before the camera began shaking as the earthquake struck. Car alarms could also be heard in the background.

ALSO READ: Borrowed Blanket, Shoelace And Mom's Superpush: How Did Paramedics Deliver Baby Using Minimal Resources Mid-Air?