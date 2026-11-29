- Delta Flight 1972 aborted LAX landing due to earthquake.
- Pilot's son was first officer, voice heard on radio.
- Air traffic control guided safe go-around maneuver.
A father has shared a proud moment on social media after revealing that his son was serving as the first officer aboard a Delta Air Lines flight that narrowly avoided landing during an earthquake in Los Angeles. Todd Crosby took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his pride in his son, who was part of the crew operating Delta Flight 1972 when the incident unfolded on Saturday.
The aircraft was approaching Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) and was just seconds away from touching down when a 5.0-magnitude earthquake struck Southern California. Following instructions from air traffic control, the pilots aborted the landing and performed a manoeuvre known as a go-around.
🚨 EARTHQUAKE AT LAX! A 5.2 magnitude earthquake hit the Los Angeles area, and our 24/7 live cameras at LAX captured the shaking as it happened! Watch the moment it was captured live on the Airline Videos Live cameras on November 28th, 2026! https://t.co/0qGYXcJyXs— AIRLINE VIDEOS (@airlinevideos) November 28, 2026
"Very proud of my son"
Crosby revealed that his son was the first officer on the flight and that the voice heard communicating with air traffic control in the viral footage belonged to him. "Very proud of my son, the first officer on this flight as they had to abort the landing in Los Angeles in its final seconds because of an earthquake. That is his voice on the radio. Proud dad moment," he wrote.
Very proud of my son, the first officer on this flight as they had to abort the landing in Los Angeles in its final seconds because of an earthquake. That is his voice on the radio. Proud dad moment. https://t.co/AOqWMTGoA8— Todd Crosby (@jtoddcrosby) November 28, 2026
The dramatic incident was captured during a live broadcast by aviation livestreaming platform Airline Videos Live. The footage showed the aircraft approaching the runway before the camera began shaking as the earthquake struck. Car alarms could also be heard in the background.
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Air traffic control subsequently alerted the pilots about the earthquake and instructed them to discontinue the landing. The crew followed the instructions and safely climbed away from the runway.
Social media users praise pilot and ATC quick response
Crosby's post quickly attracted attention, with social media users praising the pilots and air traffic controllers for their calm response during the unexpected situation. Several users congratulated the father and appreciated the flight crew for ensuring the safety of everyone aboard.
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The earthquake struck near Manhattan Beach, southwest of Los Angeles, at around 9:30 am local time. Its epicentre was located approximately four miles off the coast. The tremors shook buildings, triggered car alarms and prompted safety checks at the airport. Several aftershocks were also reported, including a 4.5-magnitude tremor later in the morning. The incident has since drawn attention online, particularly after the pilot's father revealed his son's role in the dramatic mid-air moment.