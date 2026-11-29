London: Survivors of drug-facilitated sexual abuse in the United Kingdom are calling for urgent government intervention following the emergence of several disturbing cases involving husbands allegedly drugging their wives and allowing other men to sexually assault them. The survivors say the abuse is not limited to isolated incidents but reflects a wider pattern of organised sexual violence, often facilitated by online platforms and messaging groups.

One survivor, Laura Bishop, discovered in 2021 that her husband had been secretly drugging and raping her at their home while inviting strangers to participate in the abuse. At the time, she believed she was the only victim of such crimes.

However, a growing number of similar cases brought before British courts have since prompted her to speak publicly and demand stronger action from authorities, AFP reported. Growing Concern Over Organised Sexual Abuse British authorities are increasingly concerned about crimes involving the deliberate use of sedatives to render victims unconscious before sexual assaults take place. Investigators say online forums, messaging applications and pornography-related platforms have enabled offenders to connect, exchange information and coordinate abuse. Legal experts warn that such offences should not be viewed as isolated incidents. They argue that institutions need to recognise the scale of the problem and develop stronger measures to prevent it. The issue gained international attention following the 2024 trial in France involving Dominique Pelicot, who arranged for numerous men to sexually assault his unconscious wife, Gisèle Pelicot. Multiple Cases Under Investigation Recent court proceedings in the UK have highlighted the seriousness of the problem. Four men were convicted in southwest England for participating in the sexual abuse of a woman who had allegedly been drugged by her husband over a period of seven years.

In Manchester, nine men are facing trial over alleged offences involving a woman whose husband is accused of drugging and abusing her for more than two decades. ALSO READ: Pakistani Man Gets 10-Year Jail For Brutal Rape Of 'Vulnerable' Teen In UK, Had Asked Victim 'Did You Enjoy' In another case, a man in Northampton was sentenced to 12 years in prison on November 26 after repeatedly sexually abusing and recording his unconscious wife. The UK's National Crime Agency has also identified more than 270 individuals connected to an online forum associated with such offending. The investigation has triggered at least 14 separate inquiries in the UK and overseas. Technology Used to Facilitate Abuse Bishop's former husband was sentenced to more than 14 years in prison in 2022 for drugging and raping her. She later learned that he had invited at least seven strangers to sexually abuse her while she was unconscious. She believes some of the perpetrators may have escaped investigation because authorities initially lacked awareness of this type of organised crime.

Bishop has also highlighted how technology made the abuse easier, from obtaining drugs and contacting other offenders to arranging assaults and broadcasting them online. ALSO READ: 'Hundreds Of Films Of Sexual Assault': UK Man Admits Years Of Drugging, Rape And Secret Filming Of Ex-Wife Another survivor, Zoe Watts, has launched the #EndEyeCheck campaign to raise awareness about the online circulation of material linked to drug-facilitated sexual abuse. Survivors Call for Stronger Protection Despite growing awareness, campaigners say many cases remain undetected and unreported because victims may be unaware of what happened to them while unconscious. Organisations supporting sexual assault survivors are now training frontline workers to recognise warning signs and respond more effectively. Survivors are urging the British government, law enforcement agencies and technology companies to strengthen investigations, improve victim support and take greater responsibility for preventing online networks from facilitating sexual violence. They warn that the growing number of cases represents a serious international concern requiring coordinated action, stronger laws and greater public awareness. You may also like to watch