Gulf Tensions: Two separate attacks took place in the Gulf region on Thursday, resulting in the deaths of three workers and injuries to several others. In Kuwait, two Italian technicians were killed when a drone struck an air defence surveillance station where they were working. In Saudi Arabia, a separate attack on a refinery in Jazan killed a Nepali worker and injured several others. The incidents have added to rising tensions in the region.

Two Italian Technicians Killed In Kuwait Drone Attack The two Italians killed in Kuwait were technicians working for Rheinmetall Italia, the Italian unit of German defence company Rheinmetall. They were at an air defence surveillance station when it was targeted by a drone. Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani told the Senate in Rome that both technicians had died following a powerful explosion. Two other people were injured in the incident, including a Pakistani national and a captain in the Kuwaiti army.

Kuwait's Defence Ministry also confirmed the deaths of the two Italian technicians. It had earlier reported that four people were injured by falling debris after what it described as an Iranian attack on a vital facility. بيان رقم (84) صرّح المتحدث الرسمي لوزارة الدفاع، العقيد الركن سعود عبدالعزيز العطوان، بأنه إلحاقاً بالبيان رقم (83) بشأن تعرّض أحد المواقع الحيوية في البلاد للاستهداف جراء العدوان الإيراني الآثم، فقد تُوفّي المصابان من الجنسية الإيطالية نتيجةً للإصابات التي لحقت بهما. وتتقدّم وزارة الدفاع بخالص التعازي والمواساة إلى أسرتي الفقيدين، متمنيةً الشفاء العاجل لبقية المصابين. #الجيش_الكويتي — KUWAIT ARMY - الجيش الكويتي (@KuwaitArmyGHQ) November 26, 2026 ALSO READ: Smell Of Chemicals, Fireballs In Sky: British Swimmer's Terrifying Strait Of Hormuz Swim Amid Iran-US War | Watch Nepali Worker Killed In Saudi Arabia Refinery Attack In a separate incident on Thursday, an attack targeted a refinery in Jazan in southern Saudi Arabia. The strike caused a fire at the facility and killed a Nepali worker. Several other workers from different nationalities were injured. Saudi Arabia's state news agency, the Saudi Press Agency, reported that the injured workers were receiving medical treatment. The attack also forced a temporary shutdown of some operations at the refinery.

The Saudi-led military coalition fighting Yemen's Houthi rebels blamed the group for the attack on the Jazan refinery. Coalition spokesperson Turki al-Malki said the refinery had been attacked by the Houthi group, which he described as a terrorist militia. He warned that attacks on civilians and civilian facilities would face a strong military response.

Iran Denies Involvement In Kuwait Attack Meanwhile, Iran has denied carrying out the drone attack in Kuwait. Iranian armed forces spokesperson Abolfazl Shekarchi said that Iranian forces had not carried out any offensive or military operations in the region.Iran's embassy in Rome also rejected the claims of an Iranian drone attack on a military site in Kuwait.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi also denied Tehran's involvement and said Iran was ready to conduct a joint investigation with Kuwait. He said the investigation should establish where the attack came from and who was responsible. Expressing condolences over the deaths of two Italian citizens, Araghchi described the incident as suspicious and suggested that it could be a planned attempt to create conditions for war.

He wrote on X, "In calls with my Italian and Kuwaiti counterparts, expressed condolences over deaths of Italian citizens in Kuwait. The incident is suspicious and looks like a precooked recipe for war. We stand ready to cooperate with Kuwait and Italy to determine the cause of the incident."

In calls with my Italian and Kuwaiti counterparts, expressed condolences over deaths of Italian citizens in Kuwait. The incident is suspicious and looks like a precooked recipe for war. We stand ready to cooperate with Kuwait and Italy to determine the cause of the incident. — Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) November 26, 2026 Both incidents took place as tensions continued to rise across the Gulf region. The wider conflict began on February 28, when the US and Israel launched attacks on Iran. Since then, the conflict has expanded, with Iran carrying out strikes against Israel and Gulf Arab countries that host US military bases. ALSO READ: Trump Calls Mojtaba Leadership 'More Rational', Rules Out Regime Change Bid As Focus On 'Permanent' Deal To Block Nukes

You May Also Like To Watch: