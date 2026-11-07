Poland Shooting: At least six people were killed, and more than a dozen others were injured on Saturday after a gunman opened fire at the Main Market Square in Krakow, Poland's second-largest city. The perpetrator was shot by police and taken to a hospital. The police reached his residence as part of the investigation and found three more bodies, exanding the scope of investigation.

Poland's Interior Minister said, "Everything points to the fact that the shooter was influenced by far-right ideology, a matter that will also be subject to investigation." ALSO READ: Turkey Mass Shooting: Eight Killed In Attacks Across Multiple Villages, Manhunt Underway As Motive Remains Unclear What Happened In Krakow? According to Polish police, the suspect drove through the market square while firing at random people. Police began receiving reports around 3:00 PM that someone in a car was shooting at people entering the area. The shooter was dressed in military-style clothing and armed with a military-style long firearm.

During the arrest, officers opened fire, and the suspect returned fire, wounding two police officers. "Five people died and over a dozen were injured in the incident at the Main Market Square. The perpetrator was shot by police and is currently being transported to a hospital. Emergency services are operating at the scene," Polish Police posted on X.

Prime Minister Donald Tusk Reacts Following the shooting, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said he is being kept regularly informed by the Minister of the Interior about the situation in Krakow. He said that police have launched an investigation to determine the background, motives, and full circumstances of the attack, while emergency services have been deployed on-site to secure the area and treat the wounded.

ALSO READ: Florida Citibank Shooting: Gunman Rams Car Into Campus, Shoots Woman Dead Before Guard Takes Him Out "I am being kept informed by the Minister of the Interior about the situation in Krakow following the tragic shooting. The police are investigating the background and all circumstances of the attack," Tusk wrote on X. Meanwhile, Polish President Karol Nawrocki expressed his support for those impacted by the attack, stating that his thoughts were with "the victims, those affected, and their families." (With Inputs From Agencies) You May Also Like To Watch