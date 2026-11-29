The Honda Alpha EV will be launched in India on December 2, 2026. Prototypes of the Alpha EV have been spied on multiple occasions in the country. Let’s take a look at the expected features and specs of the upcoming electric SUV from Honda.

Honda Alpha Electric SUV: Design The exterior sketch of the Honda Alpha looks identical to the concept showcased by the brand in October last year. We have divided the design details into three parts (Front, Side Profile, and Rear) for a better understanding.

Front: The SUV gets a broad front fascia with a plain bonnet. An LED light bar can be seen running along the width of the bonnet, and it is housed within a black panel. The brand’s new logo is placed in the centre.

A bulged-out gloss black trim can be seen on the bumper, and air vents are placed lower with horizontal slats. Side Profile: The sketch shows large alloy wheels, blacked-out cladding, flush-type door handles, and an ORVM with dual-tone shades. The alloys are finished in a dual-tone shade with geometric shapes. Rear: The rear end of the electric SUV is not visible in the sketches. However, the recent spy shots and concept suggest that the Honda Alpha will feature a large rear windscreen with a connected taillight bar and Honda lettering.

The rear bumper is expected to feature a chunky skid plate with a silver trim, reflectors, and a subtle roof spoiler. Also Read: Second-Generation Mini Cooper SE Launched In India For ₹53.9 Lakh: Gets Up To 402 Km Range Honda Alpha Interior The Honda Alpha Interior sketches reveal several key details about the electric SUV. The Alpha electric SUV is expected to come equipped with the following key features inside the cabin A dual-tone theme with dark grey and cream colours

A large touchscreen in the centre for the infotainment system

A separate screen for a fully digital instrument cluster behind the steering wheel

A two-spoke steering wheel with mounted controls

A touch-based HVAC panel with physical buttons

A rear AC vent

Blue ambient lighting Also Read: BMW M 1000 RR Launched In India For ₹59.90 Lakh: Packed With 218 hp and More

Honda Alpha Electric SUV: Expected Range As mentioned earlier, the Honda Alpha will be the first electric car by Honda in the Indian electric car market. The Alpha will feature a dedicated EV platform with a single motor powering the front wheels.

The brand has not yet shared any information regarding the powertrain, and the SUV is expected to come equipped with a choice of either a 60 kWh or a 70 kWh battery pack. The electric SUV is expected to deliver a claimed range of more than 400 kilometres once fully charged.