The Mahindra BE7 is expected to be launched in the country in 2027. Multiple prototypes have been spied on several times, and while some of them have revealed key design details, the cabin of the upcoming electric SUV has also been spotted.

Mahindra BE7 EV: Range & Specs As mentioned above, the Mahindra BE7 EV will be underpinned by the same INGLO platform as its other siblings. Given the platform, we can expect the Mahindra BE7 to be powered by the options of either a 59 kWh battery pack or a 79 kWh battery pack. The BE7 is bigger than the BE6, and thus, we can expect it to deliver a range less than the MIDC-claimed 683 Km of the BE6.

Also Read: Watch: Rohit Sharma’s Range Rover Autobiography Tailgate Glitch Video Goes Viral On Instagram Mahindra BE7 EV: Interior & Features As mentioned earlier, the interior of the BE7 was spied for the first time on a prototype spied recently. The BE7 by Mahindra is expected to feature a triple-screen dashboard. Additionally, a dashcam with a small screen is also visible in the spy shots.

We expect the BE7 to feature a two-spoke wheel with mounted controls, a 5-seater configuration, ventilated front seats, a panoramic glass roof, an automatic climate control system, a Harmon Kardon sound system with Dolby Atmos, and more. Also Read: Norton Atlas Spied Testing: Packed With 70 PS, Twin-Projector LED Headlamp, And More Mahindra BE7 EV: Design The Mahindra BE7 is underpinned by the brand’s INGLO platform that has also been used in the Mahindra XEV 9E, Mahindra BE6, and the recently launched Mahindra XEV 9S. The prototype hints that the BE7 will feature an upright stance with a boxy silhouette, angular lines, and a sloping roofline.

Additionally, the BE7 is confirmed to feature frameless doors, which will be a first for any mass-market electric car in India. Based on the spy shots, we expect it to feature sleek LED headlights, LED fog lamps, and fog lamps with cornering lamps.

It is worth mentioning that the mules are still under testing, and these bits can be changed in the production model of the electric SUV. The front fascia is also expected to feature a closed grille. The rear end is expected to feature C-shaped taillights with a chunky bashplate. The other spied bits include flush-type door handles, thick C-pillars, wheel arches, body cladding, and roof rails.