New Zealand will look to tighten their grip on the second Test against India when play resumes on Day 4 at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Monday, November 30. However, with rain forecast towards the closing stages of the match, weather conditions could become an important factor in the series decider.

The hosts ended Day 3 at 133/3 in their second innings, extending their overall lead to 243 runs. Rachin Ravindra was unbeaten on 46, while Daryl Mitchell was batting on five when stumps were called. Devon Conway had earlier scored 51 off 97 deliveries before being dismissed by Washington Sundar.

India, who were bowled out for 246 in their first innings, face an uphill task to avoid defeat. Dhruv Jurel top-scored with a fighting 88 off 170 balls, while Kyle Jamieson led New Zealand's bowling attack with figures of 4/69. The hosts had earlier posted 356 in their first innings.

ALSO READ: IND vs NZ 2nd Test: Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway Shine As New Zealand Tighten Grip With 243-Run Lead At Day 3 Stumps Christchurch Weather Forecast For Day 4 The latest forecast for Christchurch suggests that rain is unlikely to cause a significant interruption on Monday. Conditions are expected to remain mostly sunny during the morning before turning increasingly cloudy in the afternoon.

Temperatures could reach around 27°C, with the possibility of strong north-westerly winds. The hourly forecast indicates a very low chance of precipitation during the morning, rising to around seven per cent in the afternoon. 🚨 RAIN COULD COME TO INDIA’S RESCUE 🌧️🇮🇳 The weather forecast for the remaining two days of the India vs New Zealand Test: Day 4 (November 30): 50% chance of rain. Day 5 (December 1): 85% chance of rain. With India struggling, rain interruptions could significantly increase the chances of a draw. Never imagined we would be hoping for rain to save Team India in Test cricket. 💔 All credit to great GG 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️ @grok kya lagta hai kya hoga ? — CA Anurag (@CAAnurag_) November 29, 2026 An earlier forecast published by The Sporting News also predicted largely dry conditions for Day 4, with only a 10 per cent chance of rain late in the evening. Therefore, New Zealand could have a largely uninterrupted day to extend their lead and put India under further pressure.

Can India Avoid Defeat Against New Zealand? New Zealand have seven wickets remaining and are well placed to dictate the course of the match. The hosts will want to add substantial runs before declaring or being bowled out, leaving India with a challenging fourth-innings target.

ALSO READ: IND vs NZ 2nd Test Day 3 Stumps: New Zealand Take 243-Run Lead After India's Fightback However, the weather could become more relevant on Day 5, with showers forecast around Christchurch. Reuters also highlighted the possibility of rain on the final day, which could potentially reduce New Zealand's time to force a result. India need a strong bowling performance on Day 4 to restrict New Zealand's lead and give their batters a realistic chance of saving the Test.