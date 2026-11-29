New Zealand strengthened their position in the second Test against India after reaching 133/3 in their second innings at stumps on Day 3, extending their overall lead to 243 runs at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Sunday. Devon Conway's composed half-century and an unbeaten contribution from Rachin Ravindra put the hosts in control, leaving India with a challenging task heading into the final two days.

Conway scored 51 off 97 deliveries, striking six boundaries, while Ravindra remained unbeaten on 46 from 76 balls. Daryl Mitchell was alongside him on five not out as New Zealand closed the day at 133/3 after 46 overs.

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India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah picked up two important wickets, dismissing New Zealand captain Tom Latham for eight and Henry Nicholls for 22. Washington Sundar provided the other breakthrough by removing Conway, who was caught by Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Stumps on Day 3! Jasprit Bumrah and Washington Sundar with the wickets in the last session ☝️ Back tomorrow for the penultimate day of the series. Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/6iCwvH4Zap #TeamIndia | #NZvIND https://t.co/YFd3nwaJeB — BCCI (@BCCI) November 29, 2026

Despite losing three wickets, New Zealand's middle order ensured India could not build sustained pressure. Ravindra and Mitchell negotiated the remaining overs to take their side into a commanding position.

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Earlier, India were bowled out for 246 in 86.1 overs during the second session, conceding a first-innings lead of 110 runs to New Zealand.