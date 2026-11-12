England fast-bowling legend James Anderson will represent Surrey in the 2027 County Championship season after the club confirmed his signing on Thursday. The 44-year-old will begin a new chapter in his domestic career after spending more than two decades with Lancashire. Anderson continued to impress with the ball during the 2026 season, taking 50 wickets at an average of just under 18. He was also named Lancashire’s Championship Player of the Year.

James Anderson’s Impressive Record For Lancashire Anderson made his Lancashire debut in 2001, a year before earning his first international cap for England. Over the years, he established himself as one of the club’s finest bowlers. In first-class cricket, he claimed 443 wickets in 112 appearances for Lancashire. His record also includes 83 wickets in 61 List A matches and 50 wickets in 40 T20 games. Despite his impressive performances in 2026, Lancashire decided not to offer Anderson a new contract after the season. The veteran pacer had been keen to continue playing and had hoped to feature in the 2027 campaign. Speaking after signing for Surrey, Anderson expressed his excitement about the move. “It’s an honour to join a club like Surrey and I can’t wait to start a new chapter in my career. Surrey have a great squad and are a team that expects to be fighting for Championship titles and I’m excited to be a part of that,” he said.

Anderson Keen To Help Surrey’s Young Players Anderson, who played his final international match against the West Indies in 2024, was knighted in 2025 for his contribution to cricket. Although he has stepped away from international cricket, the veteran believes he still has plenty to offer on the field. He also wants to use his experience to help younger players develop their game. “I still feel like I have a lot to offer, taking wickets, trying to help the team win games of cricket. I also think that I can bring a lot to the team off the field and help those young players who are looking to develop their skillset and go on and represent their country,” Anderson added.

Kia Oval Holds Special Memories For Anderson Anderson also has a special connection with Surrey’s home ground, the Kia Oval. It was at this venue in 2018 that he went past Australia’s Glenn McGrath to become the leading wicket-taker among fast bowlers in Test cricket.

Anderson dismissed Mohammed Shami to claim his 564th Test wicket and move ahead of McGrath’s tally. The England great is looking forward to returning to the venue as a Surrey player. “I’ve always loved playing at the Kia Oval. For me it’s one of the best grounds in the world. It’s a place that I have some incredibly special memories at and I hope to create some more next season,” he said.

Alec Stewart Welcomes England Legend To Surrey Anderson made his Test debut in 2003, the same year as Surrey’s current Director of Men’s Cricket, Alec Stewart, who is now set to work with him at the county. The fast bowler enjoyed a remarkable 21-year international career, finishing with 911 wickets across formats. His tally includes 704 Test wickets, the most by an English bowler and the highest by any fast bowler in the history of Test cricket.

Stewart was delighted to bring a player of Anderson’s experience and quality to the squad. “We’re delighted to bring someone of the calibre of Sir James Anderson to Surrey. Jimmy brings quality with the ball. His 50 Championship wickets last season prove that he is still one of the best bowlers in the country,” Stewart said.

“Much of our squad have international aspirations, and they will learn a great deal from training, playing and being in the same dressing room with Jimmy.”