The School Librarian Eligibility Test 2026 has been cancelled by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) for 155 candidates due to a technical malfunction that happened during the second shift of the test held at an examination center in Gaya on November 27. According to the announcement made by the board, a re-examination would be conducted for all affected candidates.

#Bihar #BSEB #BiharBoard @BiharEducation_ @IPRDBihar https://t.co/Xm0z16oGXq — Bihar School Examination Board (@officialbseb) November 28, 2026

The malfunction happened around 3:30 pm at the L&T EduTech Exam Center located at Yadav Chowk, New Bypass, Naurang Road, Manpur, Gaya. Out of the total 476 candidates registered for the examination, 417 candidates were going to appear from three different computer laboratories at the center. ALSO READ: UP Tablet Yojana: Meerut To Host Free Tablet Distribution Tomorrow Under Vivekanand Scheme, 50,000 Students To Benefit





According to the notice of the board, 155 candidates were appearing from one of the computer laboratories when there was a problem with the server. The time taken to solve the problem affected the examination for those candidates in the second shift.

BSEB Wants Explanation from L&T EduTech: The examination board has requested an explanation from L&T EduTech, the organization which oversees the examination center, about the technical glitch. The district magistrate of Gaya has also been instructed to take action against the magistrate and police officials posted at the center for negligence and not informing the higher officials about the matter on time.

ALSO READ: GATE 2027 Schedule: IIT Madras To Release Branch-Wise Exam Dates Soon At gate2027.iitm.ac.in; Details New Exam Date To Be Announced Soon: The BSEB has requested all 155 students to attend the re-test. The board will announce new information about the date of the test separately. Students are requested to wait for an official announcement from the board and not be misled by any unofficial information.