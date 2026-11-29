The GATE (Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering) 2027 branch-wise exam date will soon be announced by IIT Madras through its official website, gate2027.iitm.ac.in. All 30 papers, with the timings of both shifts, will be part of the schedule. GATE 2027 will be conducted on February 6, 7, 13, 14, 20, and 21, 2027, in two shifts. The students who have registered will take part in the GATE 2027 exams as per their allocated date sheet.

ALSO READ: CAT 2026 Exam Today: Check Slot-Wise Reporting Time, Documents Required Here When Will the Schedule Be Out? The datesheet is yet to be released, but it will come out soon. Looking at the past trend, it can be said that the schedule is generally published within two to three days of activation of the mock test. IIT Madras has now activated the mock test link for all 30 papers, allowing the candidates to familiarise themselves with the pattern of the paper and the computer-based mode of examination.

Exam Dates and Shift Timings The table below shows the confirmed dates and shifts. Paper-wise allocation is yet to be announced. Exam Date Shift 1 (9:30 am - 12:30 pm) Shift 2 (2:30 pm - 5:30 pm) Feb 6, 2027 TBA TBA Feb 7, 2027 TBA TBA Feb 13, 2027 TBA TBA Feb 14, 2027 TBA TBA Feb 20, 2027 TBA TBA Feb 21, 2027 TBA TBA How to Check the Schedule? Step 1: Visit the official GATE 2027 website. Step 2: Open the examination schedule or notifications tab.

Step 3: Click the exam date section to view branch-wise dates and shifts. Step 4: Find your paper code and note your shift timing. ALSO READ: Census vs Classroom: Teachers On Census Duty Seek Release From School Work In Uttarakhand Scrutiny Deadline and Exam Pattern Applicants with defective application forms have to rectify their application forms free of cost through the GOAPS portal, which has to be done by November 30, 2026. Candidates with accepted application forms will be issued admit cards and allocation of shifts.

Time allotted for the examination is three hours, with 65 questions for 100 marks, containing MCQ and NAT type questions. One-mark MCQs will have negative marking of one-third mark and two-mark MCQs will have negative marking of two-thirds mark, while NAT has no negative marking.