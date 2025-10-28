After Chandu Champion, a box office success, Kartik Aaryan and filmmaker Kabir Khan are all set to reunite for a new project. Kartik has received widespread applause and several awards for his performance in the film. He recently bagged a Filmfare Award for the Best Actor (Male) in a Leading Role for Chandu Champion. Reports suggest that this time, the duo will return with a high-octane action drama. Khan is reportedly planning to push the actor to new limits to deliver a thrilling story, blending action, drama, and emotions.

Kartik Aaryan And Kabir Khan Join Forces For Action Drama As per a source quoted by Bollywood Hungama, claimed, "Kabir loves to push the envelope with every single film, and his next is a hard-hitting and thrilling story with action, drama, and emotions. He feels Kartik fits the bill to the T, and the duo are looking to establish themselves as a combo who always delivers a new cinematic experience for the audience."

The upcoming film will be made on a big budget. The source added, "Kartik has proved his audience pull with the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise, and is looking to take things to the next level with his lineup ahead. Even his next with Dharma Productions is a Rs. 80 crore budget film, and the Kabir Khan directorial too is expected to be an ambitious tale. An announcement will be made next year."

However, neither Kabir nor Kartik has made any official announcement about their new movie yet. About Chandu Champion: The was released in 2024, based on the inspiring life of Murlikant Petkar, India's first Paralympic gold medalist in freestyle swimming. For the role, Kartik transformed himself to bring the character to life with full justice. His performance was lauded by both critics and viewers.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan has an exciting lineup of projects in the pipeline. He will be seen in a highly anticipated Naagzilla: Naag Lok Ka Pehla Kaand, backed by Dharma Productions and Mahavir Jain. He will also star in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, again produced by Karan Johar. Kartik will reunite with Ananya Panday after their previous collaboration in Pati Patni Aur Woh. He also has a musical romance drama alongside Sreeleela, directed by Anurag Basu.